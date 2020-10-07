Marketing News
Fayola Douglas
17 hours ago

Virgin global brand chief Lisa Thomas to leave amid restructure

Changes will bring Virgin Red loyalty programme closer to Virgin brand.

Thomas: leaving Virgin after almost five years
Thomas: leaving Virgin after almost five years

Virgin global chief brand officer and Virgin Enterprises managing director Lisa Thomas is leaving the group amid a leadership restructure.

Thomas, who has been in the role since 2016, will not be replaced. Virgin's loyalty programme, Virgin Red, and the Virgin brand are being brought closer together under a single leader.

Virgin Red chief executive Andrew Swaffield has been appointed chief commercial officer for Virgin Group in addition to his existing role. 

Meanwhile Holly Branson, chair of not-for-profit Virgin Unite and daughter of Sir Richard Branson, will be joining the senior team as chief purpose and vision officer in addition to her existing role.

Thomas founded customer engagement agency Lida in 1999 and was chief executive until 2010. She later became chairman at the agency in addition to her role as group chief executive at Lida parent M&C Saatchi.

Commenting on Thomas' departure, Josh Bayliss, Virgin's chief executive, said: "Lisa joined the Virgin Group at the beginning of 2016 and since then she has continued to build the Virgin brand into a force for good.

"Lisa has created a remarkable team of people to develop and deliver our brand strategy. She has also been instrumental in leading a number of initiatives focused on gender diversity. After five years with the business, Lisa has decided it's time to consider the next stage of her career. I would like to thank her for her outstanding contribution and wish her the very best for the future."

Nick Fox, chief communications officer, will also be leaving at the end of 2020 after 13 years with the brand. Tamara Bennett, director of communications, will lead the communications team on an interim basis.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

1 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

2 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

3 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

4 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 opens for entries

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

6 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

8 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

9 Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

Vinamilk, Vingroup dethrone Samsung in Vietnam's strongest local brands

10 Vinamilk, Vingroup dethrone Samsung in Vietnam's strongest local brands

Related Articles

Virgin hires ex-Barclays marketer Hilton for global role
Marketing
Jan 29, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Virgin hires ex-Barclays marketer Hilton for global ...

What IWD's #EachforEqual mission means in 2020
Advertising
Mar 9, 2020
Lisa Thomas

What IWD's #EachforEqual mission means in 2020

As it pivots from fashion to essentials, Zalora's CMO leans on personalised marketing amidst a pandemic
Marketing
May 13, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

As it pivots from fashion to essentials, Zalora's ...

Salesforce global CMO: “To lead marketing, you have to get out of marketing”
Marketing
Jun 25, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Salesforce global CMO: “To lead marketing, you have ...

Just Published

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding
Advertising
3 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering ...

Focus to be placed on business lines and skill sets above agency brands, says CEO Ashish Bhasin.

Happiness Saigon evolves into creative consultancy
Marketing
3 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Happiness Saigon evolves into creative consultancy

Vietnam agency says it has identified a "gap in the middle" between creative/digital agencies that focus on communication, and consultancies that focus on business and marketing.

Uday Shankar to exit Star and Disney India
Marketing
3 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Uday Shankar to exit Star and Disney India

The president of Walt Disney APAC and chairman of both Star and Disney India will stay on three months to help choose a successor before making a move to turn entrepreneur.

Don't try to find meaning in this wonderfully wacky water campaign
Advertising
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

Don't try to find meaning in this wonderfully wacky ...

A campaign for 8+ water in Thailand is not meant to be understood. (That's a relief.)