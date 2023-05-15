Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

Vice Media has claimed it has secured enough money to keep operating both in the US and internationally while it finds a new owner over the space of the next two to three months.

The company said its brands, which include creative agency Virtue and media brands Vice, Vice News, Vice TV, Vice Studios, Pulse Films, Virtue, Refinery29 and i-D, “will continue to produce and deliver award-winning content across platforms”.

In a letter to international partners it emphasised that “Vice’s international operating subsidiaries will continue to operate as they have been” and “we have sufficient liquidity to support our continuing operations”.

The money to sustain operations has been released as part of a deal with Vice Media’s bondholders that gives them the right to buy the company for $225m but also allows other bidders to submit higher or better bids.

As part of the deal Vice Media today filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.