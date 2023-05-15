Advertising Digital Media News
Daniel Farey-Jones
2 days ago

Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

Publisher files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and secures one buyer.

Vice Media: opened a virtual office in Decentraland last year
Vice Media: opened a virtual office in Decentraland last year

Vice Media has claimed it has secured enough money to keep operating both in the US and internationally while it finds a new owner over the space of the next two to three months.

The company said its brands, which include creative agency Virtue and media brands Vice, Vice News, Vice TV, Vice Studios, Pulse Films, Virtue, Refinery29 and i-D, “will continue to produce and deliver award-winning content across platforms”.

In a letter to international partners it emphasised that “Vice’s international operating subsidiaries will continue to operate as they have been” and “we have sufficient liquidity to support our continuing operations”.

The money to sustain operations has been released as part of a deal with Vice Media’s bondholders that gives them the right to buy the company for $225m but also allows other bidders to submit higher or better bids.

As part of the deal Vice Media today filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

It said it has filed several customary first day motions with the court seeking authorisation to support its operations during the court-supervised sale process, including the continued payment of employee wages and benefits without interruption and payment to vendors and suppliers on normal terms for goods and services provided on or after the filing date. It added it expects to receive court approval for these requests.

"Vice serves a huge global audience with a unique brand of news, entertainment and lifestyle content," Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala, Vice’s co-chief executives, said. "This accelerated court-supervised sale process will strengthen the company and position Vice for long-term growth, thereby safeguarding the kind of authentic journalism and content creation that makes Vice such a trusted brand for young people and such a valued partner to brands, agencies and platforms.

“We will have new ownership, a simplified capital structure and the ability to operate without the legacy liabilities that have been burdening our business. We look forward to completing the sale process in the next two to three months and charting a healthy and successful next chapter at Vice."

 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

6 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

7 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

8 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

9 Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

10 Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

Related Articles

Vice Media hires Nadja Bellan-White as first global CMO
Oct 5, 2020
Omar Oakes

Vice Media hires Nadja Bellan-White as first global CMO

Why has Vice not found the right support from advertisers?
May 3, 2023
Shauna Lewis

Why has Vice not found the right support from ...

Delport to leave Havas for global Vice Media role
Mar 21, 2018
Omar Oakes

Delport to leave Havas for global Vice Media role

Less than a quarter of APAC youth find identity in brands, even fewer influenced by celebrities: Vice
Feb 23, 2023
Nikita Mishra

Less than a quarter of APAC youth find identity in ...

Just Published

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI
2 hours ago
Pankhuri Das

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI

Amid the hype of ChatGPT, MoEngage's Pankhuri Das says marketers have the chance to improve their backend customer experiences like never before.

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals by just listening to music
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals ...

Rescue Radio is a new spin on fundraising, hoping enough listeners on YouTube, in the age of viral dog and cat videos can help dogs and cats find homes.

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023

A photo gallery of the two-day Campaign360 2023 event in Singapore with leading brand marketers and top industry leaders that concluded on May 17.

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience
3 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Customers ranked Samsung and Shopee at the top of their list through an extensive research survey from Milieu Insight in partnership with Campaign. Check out the other 48 brands on the list.