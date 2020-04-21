vice
Asia-Pacific youth more hopeful amid COVID-19, but less trusting of others
Young people in APAC are leaning on humour and inspirational stories to get them through the pandemic, but are less trusting than their counterparts in other regions that everyone is doing their part.
Vice creative shop Virtue appoints new leadership team
The agency has picked up 45 new clients around the world in the past year.
'Fitting in is for basic bitches': Vice's new APAC creative leader
Vice Media hires drag queen Genie to lead creative in Asia-Pacific.
Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?
Stock picture houses and media companies are making more efforts to use photos that represent a broader spectrum of people, particularly women, than they have in the past. But while this could have big implications for advertising, there may still be a lot of work to do.
Vice slams brand safety keyword blacklists after alarming probe
The media company reveals troubling data that shows terms like "gay" and "Asian" are placed higher on blacklists than "rape," "death" and "heroin."
Virtue officially launches in APAC
Vice creative agency opens three offices in the region and announces key hires.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins