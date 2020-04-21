vice

Asia-Pacific youth more hopeful amid COVID-19, but less trusting of others
Apr 21, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Asia-Pacific youth more hopeful amid COVID-19, but less trusting of others

Young people in APAC are leaning on humour and inspirational stories to get them through the pandemic, but are less trusting than their counterparts in other regions that everyone is doing their part.

Vice creative shop Virtue appoints new leadership team
Aug 27, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Vice creative shop Virtue appoints new leadership team

The agency has picked up 45 new clients around the world in the past year.

'Fitting in is for basic bitches': Vice's new APAC creative leader
Jul 9, 2019
Lindsay Stein

'Fitting in is for basic bitches': Vice's new APAC creative leader

Vice Media hires drag queen Genie to lead creative in Asia-Pacific.

Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?
May 21, 2019
Olivia Parker

Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?

Stock picture houses and media companies are making more efforts to use photos that represent a broader spectrum of people, particularly women, than they have in the past. But while this could have big implications for advertising, there may still be a lot of work to do.

Vice slams brand safety keyword blacklists after alarming probe
Oct 10, 2018
Oliver McAteer

Vice slams brand safety keyword blacklists after alarming probe

The media company reveals troubling data that shows terms like "gay" and "Asian" are placed higher on blacklists than "rape," "death" and "heroin."

Virtue officially launches in APAC
Sep 20, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Virtue officially launches in APAC

Vice creative agency opens three offices in the region and announces key hires.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia