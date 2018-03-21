Search
vice media
22 hours ago
Vice Media hires Nadja Bellan-White as first global CMO
She is tasked with uniting Vice portfolio and teams across marketing, branding and communications.
Mar 21, 2018
Delport to leave Havas for global Vice Media role
Delport will not be replaced as global managing director and chief client officer.
Nov 9, 2016
Vice Media debuts in Indonesia
Media brand expands APAC presence, signs content partnerships with Jawa Pos TV and Google
