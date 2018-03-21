vice media

Vice Media hires Nadja Bellan-White as first global CMO
22 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Vice Media hires Nadja Bellan-White as first global CMO

She is tasked with uniting Vice portfolio and teams across marketing, branding and communications.

Delport to leave Havas for global Vice Media role
Mar 21, 2018
Omar Oakes

Delport to leave Havas for global Vice Media role

Delport will not be replaced as global managing director and chief client officer.

Vice Media debuts in Indonesia
Nov 9, 2016
Gabey Goh

Vice Media debuts in Indonesia

Media brand expands APAC presence, signs content partnerships with Jawa Pos TV and Google

