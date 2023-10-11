News Advertising Media Marketing Customer Experience Technology
Shawn Lim
1 day ago

Valtech strengthens APMENA leadership bench with ex-Publicis and Accenture senior leaders

Valtech has hired Ralf Zink as the chief operating officer for Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa (APMENA) and Shannon Dix as the managing director for South East Asia (SEA) & China to leverage the region's digital momentum.

{L-R) Shannon Dix and Ralf Zink.
{L-R) Shannon Dix and Ralf Zink.

Business transformation agency Valtech has strengthened its leadership in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa (APMENA) region with the strategic appointments of Ralf Zink as chief operating officer of APMENA and Shannon Dix as managing director for South East Asia (SEA) and China. 

They will join former Accenture Song SEA managing director Patrick de Moustier, now Valtech's executive vice president and regional managing director for APMENA. The agency counts the likes of L'Oréal, Audi, Capital Land, and Mars as its clients. 

Zink was most recently the chief operating officer (COO) for Publicis Sapient, where he spent 15 years in the agency based in Singapore, China and Australia. He will oversee operations across the APAC and MENA offices, emphasising transparency, collaboration, and performance. 

"Executing digital transformation at scale presents both business and people challenges. In the diverse APMENA region, where each locale has its distinct culture and working methods, having the right people with the requisite expertise and experience is paramount," Zink tells Campaign.

"We have a transparent and open communication culture, and we are committed to extending this culture to the APMENA region. This approach will ensure that we drive digital transformation while respecting the unique dynamics of each market." 

Dix also spent time at Publicis Sapient before becoming the chief executive of Wunderman, pre-merger with J. Walter Thompson. He then joined de Moustier at Accenture Song, where he was director of marketing operations, for his second stint at the consultancy.  

He will be responsible for expanding Valtech's presence, offerings, and talent pool in SEA and China. 

Dix is keen for Valtech to remain responsive and anticipatory to the fast-paced consumer behaviour changes and APAC tech adoption. 

He tells Campaign that Valtech is under no illusion that SEA and China have unique and distinct challenges. With complex regulatory landscapes, unique digital ecosystems, mixed cultural nuances, and mobile-first consumers, each market needs a unique approach, not a one-size-fits-all strategy.  

"At Valtech, we've established a unique blend of local and regional teams in both SEA and China, enabling us to closely align with our clients' individual business needs and growth ambitions at both a local and regional level," explains Dix. 

"But to stay ahead, we must focus on the future, not just the here and now. While our Future Studio team continuously experiment to create innovations that'll impact how people experience the world, we're constantly looking at ways to future-proof our clients' businesses in the region's rapidly evolving market.  

Dix adds: "Part of this stems from our change management work, where we help some of the world's biggest brands to anticipate shifts in consumer behaviour and technology adoption and adjust their regional strategies accordingly."   

Digital transformation is as much about cultural shifts as it is about technology. With clients like L'Oréal and Audi, Dix says Valtech will prioritise empowering its local on-the-ground teams with collaboration and governance by encouraging them to take calculated risks while remaining agile.   

"The same goes for the way we work with our clients. We run cross-functional training and collaboration workshops with our clients, enabling an agile and client-centric mindset. Effective stakeholder management is also central to ensuring that all parties are aligned and engaged throughout their digital transformation journey," explains Dix. 

"We have also recently appointed Suzanne Schroder as our global chief collaboration officer to facilitate trust and collaboration, both internally and externally. Collaborating closely with Suzanne, we will balance maintaining global operational standards and meeting local needs as they evolve and become increasingly intricate." 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

1 Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

2 Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

3 Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

4 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

5 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

6 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Ogilvy's Chris Reitermann addresses China's 'economic long Covid', creativity, AI and more

7 Ogilvy's Chris Reitermann addresses China's 'economic long Covid', creativity, AI and more

Singapore unveils the extraordinary in the ordinary with 'Made in Singapore' campaign

8 Singapore unveils the extraordinary in the ordinary with 'Made in Singapore' campaign

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

9 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Ogilvy and Leo Burnett stand out at APAC Effies 2023

10 Ogilvy and Leo Burnett stand out at APAC Effies 2023

Just Published

Grey Tokyo's Yukiko Ochiai on celebrating the agency's 60th anniversary, empowering women and more
3 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Grey Tokyo's Yukiko Ochiai on celebrating the ...

On the occasion of Grey Tokyo’s 60th anniversary, president and CEO Yukiko Ochiai shares her inspirational career stories, thoughts on female empowerment across Japan's ad landscape, her vision for the future, and more.

Is the rise of the influencer over or just beginning? Campaign's Global Forecast for Q4 2023 explores
The Knowledge
4 hours ago
Maria Iu

Is the rise of the influencer over or just ...

Do marketers increasingly value influencers, and in what sectors will their usage thrive? Campaign's Q4 Global Forecast examines the influencer marketing landscape in Asia-Pacific, the UK, and the US.

Dentsu launches female-focused practice in Hong Kong to improve gender diversity in ads
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu launches female-focused practice in Hong ...

Over 63% of senior staff at DentsuHer are women who will represent areas including creative, media, and customer experience marketing.

Festive advertising in Nepal: Cultural insights for better consumer engagement
4 hours ago
Ujaya Shakya

Festive advertising in Nepal: Cultural insights for ...

From Dusshera to Dashain, Nepal's vibrant festive season unfolds, revealing a diverse cultural tapestry. Marketer Ujaya Shakya reveals how brands can gain a winning edge.