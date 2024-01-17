News Advertising Customer Experience Technology
Shawn Lim
1 day ago

Valtech boosts growth and consulting practices with senior hires

Valtech hopes its new hires will help drive clients' business value in the region through experience innovation.

Valtech boosts growth and consulting practices with senior hires

Business transformation agency Valtech has made senior leadership appointments in Asia-Pacific (APAC) to lead its growth and consulting teams.

Florian Pihs has been appointed as vice president of growth, and Prem Varatharajan has been hired as vice president of strategy and consulting.

Pihs joins from Publicis Groupe, where he spent eight years and was most recently the agency’s global client partner for digital business transformation in North China, based in Beijing.

Pihs will remain in China for his new role, where he will focus on creating a go-to-market strategy for APAC and aligning Valtech's offerings with the value delivered to clients.

Varatharajan joins from Wunderman Thompson (now VML), where he was head of growth and consulting. He previously had stints at Deloitte Digital in Singapore and Publicis in China.

Varatharajan is based in Singapore and has been tasked with building and leading a consulting practice to drive strong business outcomes for Valtech’s clients.

“I could not be more excited to reunite with and welcome Florian and Prem to Valtech here in the region," said Shannon Dix, regional managing director for APAC at Valtech.

"This aligns perfectly with our growth ambitions and reinforces our commitment to bringing the best in class talents to help our clients transform their businesses."

Valtech most recently strengthened its leadership in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa (APMENA) region with the strategic appointments of Ralf Zink as chief operating officer of APMENA and DIx.

They joined former Accenture Song SEA managing director Patrick de Moustier, now Valtech's executive vice president and regional managing director for APMENA. The agency counts the likes of L'Oréal, Audi, Capital Land, and Mars as its clients. 

