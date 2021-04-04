Advertising Media Analysis Data News
Kate Magee
1 day ago

Urgent need for better pitch practice to protect agency staff's mental health

Agencies' poor practice on pitching is causing unnecessary pressure for staff, finds UK pitch consultancy survey

Urgent need for better pitch practice to protect agency staff's mental health

Agencies need to take the mental health of their employees more seriously when it comes to new-business pitching after a year of the pandemic, a new survey has found.

The Great Pitch Company, a pitch consultancy company founded in 2018 by Marcus Brown, has unveiled its inaugural survey of business development practices across the industry’s top UK agencies.

It paints a picture of an agency sector stressed by inadequate resources, overburdened with heavy workloads and a lack of respect for their personal time when it comes to new-business pitching.

In total, 80 people responded to The Great Pitch Poll 2021, of which 79% were in senior director roles, a third in senior management and almost half in new business and marketing positions.

Here are the key findings from the survey, which was conducted at the start of this year:

New business challenges

Overall, the four biggest challenges to new business in 2020 were heavy workloads (61%), pitching virtually (52%), lack of staff resources to work on pitches (51%) and working remotely (48%).

Other challenges included increasingly complex pitch requirements (37%), reduced pitch activity in the marketplace (35%) and increased competition from other agencies (30%).

Looking ahead to this year, respondents expected the four main challenges outlined above to be the same in 2021, but there was a rise in those who thought competition from other agencies would be a problem (43%).

Mental wellbeing

The majority of survey respondents thought their agencies were taking mental health seriously as a general topic, but many said they were not practising what they preached when it came to the practicalities of new business.

Overall, 72% felt their organisations regularly communicated on issues of mental wellbeing, with 51% saying they had “made great strides” to implement plans to promote mental wellbeing and a further 40% stating their organisation had started to implement such plans.

But when asked if they were getting support in the new business area, there were some worrying findings: 36% don’t feel respected, 45% don’t feel supported by their line manager, 56% don’t get regular check-ins and 58% don’t think their regular workload is taken into consideration.

More than eight in ten agency staff say they want their existing workload to be rebalanced so that they can devote the necessary time and energy to pitching and new business.

According to 68% of respondents, the best way agencies could support their staff’s mental health when it came to new business, was to enforce better ways of working, such as banning emails at weekends. Having specific policies around these issues (59%) and dedicated days off for staff (59%) were the next popular interventions.

People also wanted their employers to be respectful of personal commitments (85%) and take their existing workloads into consideration or help them to rebalance it (84%).

"In the past, working long hours on a pitch through the night or over the weekend were seen as badges of honour,” Marcus Brown, founder and chief executive of The Great Pitch Company said.

“Given greater awareness and understanding of mental health, thankfully our industry seems to be turning its back on such poor beliefs. However there is still a long way to go, to ensure an agency's ambition of protecting the mental health of their staff is translated into the realities of pitching.”

He said some of the most effective agencies with whom he has worked have improved their resourcing and planning to avoid weekend working. They also take a respectful approach to team members with regular mental health check-ins along with a rebalancing of existing workloads.

While Brown said he understood the challenges of pitches, he argued: “The consequences for individuals and their mental health cannot be ignored and as an industry we must work together to ensure that pitching is done in a responsible and professional manner."

Diversity

In terms of diversity and new business, the findings reveal a significant inclusivity gap between what agencies delivered in 2020 and the desired expectation for 2021.

Eight in ten (79%) respondents wanted to see more diversity on pitch teams this year, while three quarters (75%) wanted to see pitch responses better consider diverse audiences in an inclusive way.

They were also keen to see more action on age, disability and ethnic diversity.

The area of new business training that was most in demand was strategy/storytelling (75%), presentation or performance coaching (58%), prospecting (47%) and commercial competence (47%).

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

1 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

2 Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

Ferrero unwraps global media review

3 Ferrero unwraps global media review

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

4 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

5 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Big field of agencies set to line up for Unilever media review

6 Agencies line up for Unilever media review

In-house or external agency? How about neither?

7 In-house or external agency? How about neither?

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

9 Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video

10 Updated: HKTB explains its US$1.15 million, 2-min video

Related Articles

Times Network launches mental health initiative in India
Media
Dec 14, 2020
Campaign India Team

Times Network launches mental health initiative in ...

Virtual pitches can lead to better outcomes
Advertising
Nov 3, 2020
Ian Leslie

Virtual pitches can lead to better outcomes

Employee mental health: Why the industry needs to act now
Marketing
Oct 21, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Employee mental health: Why the industry needs to ...

Awareness, normalisation and empathy: A dozen standout campaigns about mental health
Advertising
Oct 9, 2020
Matthew Miller

Awareness, normalisation and empathy: A dozen ...

Just Published

John Shea named CEO of Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network
Marketing
4 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

John Shea named CEO of Octagon Sports and Entertainm...

Longtime CEO Rick Dudley will become chairman of the IPG DXTRA agency network.

Herbal supplement brand ambassador trolled on social media after positive Covid test
Advertising
11 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Herbal supplement brand ambassador trolled on ...

Indian actor Akshay Kumar featured in an ad that claimed the product, Dabur Chyawanprash, was clinically tested to protect consumers against Covid-19.

Messi murals land Budweiser in messy controversy
Advertising
12 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Messi murals land Budweiser in messy controversy

The brand’s murals depicting Lionel Messi’s life have been painted over existing street art in Delhi and Mumbai

The X factor: Why agencies want to lead in ‘experience’
Advertising
13 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

The X factor: Why agencies want to lead in ‘experience’

When asked to describe what they do, more agencies are describing themselves as providers of ‘experience’. What exactly does this mean?