Advertising Analysis News The Information
Jessica Heygate Brandon Doerrer
1 day ago

Upfronts marked by writers strike and streaming battle

Broadcasters touted their linear and digital reach during presentations devoid of talent.

A WGA picket line formed outside of Madison Square Garden. (Photo credit: Brandon Doerrer)

From navigating a writers’ strike to last-minute executive reshuffling, this year’s upfront season brought several challenges. As Netflix entered the fray, the biggest broadcasters sought to differen

Nice choice! This is premium content.

Sign in or join our subscription tier, The Information, today.

The Information

Why Subscribe?

  • Unlimited access to Campaign Asia-Pacific content* including its archive of 70,000+ articles. No monthly limits!
  • Premium member-only articles & analysis
  • Campaign’s annual APAC Agency Report Cards
  • Premium discount for Campaign event tickets
Join Now
Sign in

or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

2 Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

3 Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

4 Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

5 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Campaign360: Highlights

8 Campaign360: Highlights

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

10 Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

Related Articles

Warner Bros Discovery's cluster bundle offering leaves Kareena Kapoor Khan speechless
4 days ago
Campaign India Team

Warner Bros Discovery's cluster bundle offering ...

How Warner Bros. Discovery is tackling growing pains post-merger
Nov 7, 2022
Shawn Lim

How Warner Bros. Discovery is tackling growing ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Jessica Beaton, Disney
May 16, 2023
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Jessica Beaton, Disney

Disney celebrates 100th anniversary with immersive experience
Jan 29, 2023
Charlotte Rawlings

Disney celebrates 100th anniversary with immersive ...

Just Published

Fidelity International appoints global media agency
49 minutes ago
Shauna Lewis

Fidelity International appoints global media agency

Appointment follows a four-way competitive pitch.

Pitch process wastes time, money, and impacts mental health: report
2 hours ago
Ben Bold

Pitch process wastes time, money, and impacts ...

MediaSense interviewed directors and C-suite ad professionals across the globe.

Has brand love been jilted by the short-term sale?
2 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

Has brand love been jilted by the short-term sale?

A Goafest 2023 panel of India's top brand marketers discuss brand love, the role of creativity, and the relationship between marketers and creative agencies

Adidas lists team India's 'impossible' moments
2 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Adidas lists team India's 'impossible' moments

Watch the film conceptualised by Fundamental here