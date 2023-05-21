Warner Bros Discovery's cluster bundle offering leaves Kareena Kapoor Khan speechless
The new TVC reveals WBD's impressive lineup for Indian viewers, giving access to genres such as sports, food, wildlife, kids, and entertainment under one comprehensive network and a single price point.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
Should Cannes juries put ‘bullshit' brand purpose ...
With all but four of last year's Grand Prix winners being purpose-themed, a debate arose around the loss of authenticity in 'made for award' campaigns.
When it comes to AI it's best to keep your head, ...
The best thing to do for now is to ignore the market reactions and take on board Napoleon’s comment: 'Take time to deliberate, but when the time for action comes, stop thinking and go in.'
Adland should scrap CVs and salary questions to ...
By removing traditional approaches to recruitment, the ad industry can mitigate unconscious bias, Brixton Finishing School founder Ally Owen argues.
Crocs launches interactive AR game experience with ...
The unique gaming campaign, produced by Gravity Road in the UK, can be accessed by scanning a special pair of clogs.