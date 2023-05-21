Advertising The Work
Warner Bros Discovery's cluster bundle offering leaves Kareena Kapoor Khan speechless

The new TVC reveals WBD's impressive lineup for Indian viewers, giving access to genres such as sports, food, wildlife, kids, and entertainment under one comprehensive network and a single price point.

Warner Bros Discovery in India has rolled out a campaign featuring actor Kareena Kapoor Khan to promote its network channels bundle including Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, TLC, Discovery Kids, Cartoon Network, Pogo, Eurosport, Discovery Turbo, CNN, Dtamil, Discovery Science, and Investigation Discovery. 
 
Conceptualised by the media network's in-house team, the film showcases Khan shooting for the Warner Bros. Discovery ad, where she is left surprised at the affordable pricing offers the cluster has to offer. The film then goes on to show Khan personifying the brand's vision of delivering unparalleled viewership experiences to its viewers. 
