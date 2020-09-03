Advertising Digital News
Jessica Goodfellow
1 day ago

Unruly appoints ex-IPG Mediabrands Singapore chief as ANZ MD

David Haddad will be tasked with communicating Unruly's bolstered offering—following its acquisition by Tremor—to the "key growth markets".

David Haddad
David Haddad

Video adtech firm Unruly has appointed David Haddad, the former CEO of IPG Mediabrands Singapore, to oversee Australia and New Zealand as managing director.

Haddad will be responsible for accelerating the company’s growth in the two markets, working closely with key strategic partner News Corp Australia, and championing its new cross-screen capabilities, which includes CTV, In-App and InStream. 

The advertising veteran brings with him more 17 years' experience in the industry across a variety of senior agency roles in Australia and Singapore, including trading, planning, client management, strategy and agency management.

Most recently, he headed IPG Mediabrands Singapore, overseeing agencies including UM and Initiative. Prior to this he was the general manager of UM Sydney, and has also worked for agencies Mediacom AU and Bellamy Hayden.

Haddad will be based in Unruly’s Sydney office and will report into recently promoted group MD of international, Alex Khan.

Khan joined Unruly at the end of May to become its UK managing director, and was last week handed the new role of group MD of international with responsibility for Asia-Pacific, taking over from Phil Townend, who is leaving his role of chief revenue officer for APAC, Middle East and Africa.

The leadership changes follow Unruly's acquisition by Tremor in January. The Unruly brand is now the international arm of Tremor (outside the US).

Khan said: "Since being acquired by Tremor International at the start of the year, Unruly has transformed from an outstream video specialist to become one of the largest independent multi-screen ad platforms in the world."

"Armed with such a powerful proposition in market, having someone of David’s experience and talent will be a key driver in us hitting our ambitious business goals for the region," he added.

Haddad said he was "excited to unleash Unruly’s multi-screen, market-leading proposition across Australia and New Zealand".

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

4 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

5 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

6 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

7 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

8 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

9 DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

10 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Related Articles

Alex Khan relocates from Singapore to UK to become Unruly MD
Advertising
May 29, 2020
Omar Oakes

Alex Khan relocates from Singapore to UK to become ...

Unruly eyes faster growth in tough video ad market after News Corp sale
Advertising
Jan 7, 2020
Omar Oakes

Unruly eyes faster growth in tough video ad market ...

PHD and IPG Mediabrands name new Australia CEOs
Advertising
Nov 29, 2019
Matthew Miller

PHD and IPG Mediabrands name new Australia CEOs

IPG Mediabrands makes China CEO change
Media
Nov 13, 2019
Matthew Miller

IPG Mediabrands makes China CEO change

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: How to use blockchain in marketing
Advertising
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to use blockchain in ...

Understand how to tap into blockchain's endless applications to drive efficiency and transparency in your marketing plans, in the first of a new series of bite-sized lessons. (Warning: There WILL be a quiz.)

Kimberly-Clark to buy Softex Indonesia for US$1.3 billion
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Kimberly-Clark to buy Softex Indonesia for US$1.3 ...

The purchase of the maker of diapers and other personal-care products will give the FMCG giant a footprint in a market where it has a "currently limited position".

WFA report shows growing interest from marketers in scaling in-house agencies
Advertising
8 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

WFA report shows growing interest from marketers in ...

Despite the promise, managing relationships between external and internal shops remains a challenge, according to a report compiled with The Observatory International.

Take a trippy journey, courtesy of Photoshop
Advertising
8 hours ago
Ad Nut

Take a trippy journey, courtesy of Photoshop

72andSunny's new TVC for Adobe is worth a watch, even if it lacks representation (according to our resident ad nut).