Unruly appoints ex-IPG Mediabrands Singapore chief as ANZ MD

Video adtech firm Unruly has appointed David Haddad, the former CEO of IPG Mediabrands Singapore, to oversee Australia and New Zealand as managing director.

Haddad will be responsible for accelerating the company’s growth in the two markets, working closely with key strategic partner News Corp Australia, and championing its new cross-screen capabilities, which includes CTV, In-App and InStream.

The advertising veteran brings with him more 17 years' experience in the industry across a variety of senior agency roles in Australia and Singapore, including trading, planning, client management, strategy and agency management.

Most recently, he headed IPG Mediabrands Singapore, overseeing agencies including UM and Initiative. Prior to this he was the general manager of UM Sydney, and has also worked for agencies Mediacom AU and Bellamy Hayden.

Haddad will be based in Unruly’s Sydney office and will report into recently promoted group MD of international, Alex Khan.

Khan joined Unruly at the end of May to become its UK managing director, and was last week handed the new role of group MD of international with responsibility for Asia-Pacific, taking over from Phil Townend, who is leaving his role of chief revenue officer for APAC, Middle East and Africa.

The leadership changes follow Unruly's acquisition by Tremor in January. The Unruly brand is now the international arm of Tremor (outside the US).

Khan said: "Since being acquired by Tremor International at the start of the year, Unruly has transformed from an outstream video specialist to become one of the largest independent multi-screen ad platforms in the world."

"Armed with such a powerful proposition in market, having someone of David’s experience and talent will be a key driver in us hitting our ambitious business goals for the region," he added.

Haddad said he was "excited to unleash Unruly’s multi-screen, market-leading proposition across Australia and New Zealand".