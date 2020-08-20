ipg mediabrands
Four agency groups line up for Sanofi global media pitch
Winning media buying company could help market a vaccine for Covid-19 after French pharma company announced human trials for an experimental drug.
UM wins multi-market AOR appointment from Lazada
The ecommerce platform hands the IPG Mediabrands agency a full-scope remit covering Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines and Thailand
YouTube named most responsible social platform
However, there is still work to be done.
Photos: UM holds 'virtual' Impact Day
The company took its annual day of community service online yesterday. See how offices across APAC took part.
UEM Sunrise to crowdsource its Raya film this year
The Malaysian property developer's effort, together with Reprise Digital, includes animated stickers, cash prizes, and a promise to stitch together the "longest family photo".
IPG Mediabrands salutes Malaysia's frontline workers
Reprise and Rapport spearhead an OOH campaign that includes messages of support in seven languages and a crowdsourcing mechanism.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins