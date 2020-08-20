ipg mediabrands

Four agency groups line up for Sanofi global media pitch
13 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Four agency groups line up for Sanofi global media pitch

Winning media buying company could help market a vaccine for Covid-19 after French pharma company announced human trials for an experimental drug.

UM wins multi-market AOR appointment from Lazada
Aug 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

UM wins multi-market AOR appointment from Lazada

The ecommerce platform hands the IPG Mediabrands agency a full-scope remit covering Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines and Thailand

YouTube named most responsible social platform
Aug 18, 2020
Gurjit Degun

YouTube named most responsible social platform

However, there is still work to be done.

Photos: UM holds 'virtual' Impact Day
Jul 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

Photos: UM holds 'virtual' Impact Day

The company took its annual day of community service online yesterday. See how offices across APAC took part.

UEM Sunrise to crowdsource its Raya film this year
May 21, 2020
Ad Nut

UEM Sunrise to crowdsource its Raya film this year

The Malaysian property developer's effort, together with Reprise Digital, includes animated stickers, cash prizes, and a promise to stitch together the "longest family photo".

IPG Mediabrands salutes Malaysia's frontline workers
Apr 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

IPG Mediabrands salutes Malaysia's frontline workers

Reprise and Rapport spearhead an OOH campaign that includes messages of support in seven languages and a crowdsourcing mechanism.

