unruly

Google Japan ad most emotionally engaging COVID work, says Unruly
Jun 26, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific scores six of the 10 most emotionally engaging global campaigns in an analysis by the video specialist.

Alex Khan relocates from Singapore to UK to become Unruly MD
May 29, 2020
Omar Oakes

Khan will focus on strengthening company's offering as unified platform for cross-screen video media services.

Ampverse, Unruly to offer smarter targeting of gamers
Apr 21, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

The partnership will offer brands a way to leverage the "explosion" of esports and gaming as a result of enforced isolation.

How media consumption is fluctuating in Southeast Asia and Australia
Apr 16, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

SpotX internal data reveals dramatic shifts in media consumption; while Unruly survey details what consumers expect of brands during this time.

Unruly eyes faster growth in tough video ad market after News Corp sale
Jan 7, 2020
Omar Oakes

News Corp, which will get small stake in Tremor, has also entered into three-year partnership for outstream video.

Index Exchange taps ex-Unruly exec in Japan
Dec 10, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Just weeks after Campaign revealed Haruyo Kagawa's departure from Unruly, we can now detail her plans to expand Index Exchange in the market

