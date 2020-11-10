Unruly strikes global LG Electronics deal for smart TV ad placements

Video advertising platform Unruly has struck a global deal with LG Electronics to offer advertisers access to native smart TV ad placements through its supply-side platform, UnrulyX.

The banner and video ad placements will be available across all LG Smart TVs and video within the LG Channels app globally.

Advertisers can place ads through Unruly X, which offers CTV, online video and display supply across 3,000 publishers, devices and platforms.

LG will also utilise Unruly’s self-service platform to manage and optimise its own sold campaigns globally.

Edward Lee, Head of webOS ad business at LG Electronics, said: "Backed by Unruly’s unique emotional data and custom audiences, we’ll now be able to grow our CTV business on a global scale."

The deal is an expansion of LG's relationship with parent company Tremor Video in North America. Tremor acquired Unruly in January.

Unruly's chief strategy officer Ken Suh said a Covid-19-induced spike in CTV viewership means "it’s more important than ever to help advertisers realise the true value of their ad inventory and maximise yield."