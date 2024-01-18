News Advertising Marketing
Shawn Lim
1 day ago

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

Exclusive: Unilever is cutting marketing roles in Singapore across its personal care brands.

Photo: Getty Images.
Photo: Getty Images.

Unilever is making redundancies and realignments across its marketing teams in its personal care brands including Dove, Lux and Lifebuoy in Singapore, Campaign can reveal.

Campaign understands the fast-moving consumer goods giant announced the layoffs to affected staff just before Christmas in December 2023. Sources also tell Campaign the job cuts are wide-reaching and have a significant impact on chief marketing officer Samir Singh’s teams.

When reached by Campaign, a Unilever spokesperson confirmed the news and said: “As we continue to respond to the needs of our consumers faster, we have taken the strategic decision to relocate some personal care roles, currently based in Singapore, to our lead markets across Asia."

According to the spokesperson, several roles will remain in Singapore, while some roles will no longer be required. The spokesperson declined to provide a figure on the number of staff affected and which countries the marketing roles will go to.

“We understand the impact this may have on colleagues and are doing everything we can to support them during this time,” said the spokesperson.

"We are still working the details of the plan and not in a position to share more information."

Asked why staff were informed of the retrenchment just before Christmas, the spokesperson said: "The early timing of the announcement was to provide our teams with adequate notice and transparency."

The spokesperson also declined to share if this round of layoffs is related to Unilever's restructuring that was reported in January 2022 or the layoffs announced in November 2023 where it cut 169 jobs in its New York plants.

They did however share that Singh, who is also chair of Unilever Asia where he is head of Unilever Singapore hub, has taken on a new role where he will report to the Unilever CEO focused on growth and implementing strategic initiatives. This additional role began in November 2023.

Singh, who has been a Campaign Power List member since 2022, was promoted to CMO in 2022. Some of his most notable work has included launching Rexona’s 72-hour Non-stop Sweat and Odour Protection Deodorant in 46 markets, contributing to double-digit growth for the brand.

Globally, Unilever's shares were down 1.98% over the past five days. In October 2023, the new chief executive of Unilever set out a new strategy to deliver ‘faster growth’ after admitting the FMCG giant, which has a $7.3 billion+ annual budget, had ‘underperformed’ in recent times.

Hein Schumacher, who took over from predecessor Alan Jope in January 2023, admitted the company has been guilty of ‘force-fitting purpose in every brand’ while claiming that ‘when done well with credibility, brand purpose can be highly effective.'

Brand leaders will now be allowed to decide for themselves whether their brand needs an overt purpose.

Unilever also said it promoted Nuria Hernandez to CMO of personal care, effective December 2023 based in London. Hernandez, who has spent more than 26 years in Unilever, was most recently general manager of personal care for Latin America.

Source:
Campaign Asia
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

1 Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

2 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

3 AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

4 Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

5 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

AOY Insights: Hat trick of wins caps stellar year for Atomic 212°, Australia’s largest independent media agency, and CEO Claire Fenner

6 AOY Insights: Hat trick of wins caps stellar year for Atomic 212°, Australia’s largest independent media agency, and CEO Claire Fenner

When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

7 When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

AOY Insights: Zenith reaches peak as Vietnam Media Agency of the Year by prioritising change

8 AOY Insights: Zenith reaches peak as Vietnam Media Agency of the Year by prioritising change

M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control

9 M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control

Calvin Klein FKA twigs ad banned for objectifying women

10 Calvin Klein FKA twigs ad banned for objectifying women

Related Articles

Unilever investigated by CMA over green claims in ads
Dec 13, 2023
Marianne Calnan

Unilever investigated by CMA over green claims in ads

40 Under 40 2023: Nhan Mai Ngoc, Unilever
Nov 20, 2023
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Nhan Mai Ngoc, Unilever

New Unilever CEO downplays purpose and hikes adspend
Oct 29, 2023
Imogen Watson

New Unilever CEO downplays purpose and hikes adspend

Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding
Nov 9, 2023
Nikita Mishra

Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach ...

Just Published

How marketers will manage spend in 2024
17 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

How marketers will manage spend in 2024

2024 is expected to be another year of tight budgets. In an era of volatility and recession concerns, Campaign asks how will marketers do more with less?

Building brand reputation and fostering innovation in the energy sector: Campaign's Global Forecast Q1 2024 – Part two
The Knowledge
18 hours ago
Maria Iu

Building brand reputation and fostering innovation ...

In the second part of Campaign's Global Forecast for this quarter, we explore why energy brands have been criticised for their contribution toward the climate emergency, and speak to industry figures to uncover how these challenges will affect new business for agencies in the future.

December APAC advertiser of the month: MTR Corporation
19 hours ago
Samuel Tan

December APAC advertiser of the month: MTR Corporation

MTR's partnership with Foodpanda, ten F&B services, and WWF towards a green future for Hong Kong registers ad awareness spike.

Google layoffs escalate as automation replaces some roles
19 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Google layoffs escalate as automation replaces some ...

Tech giant has slashed hundreds of roles within its ad sales division after throwing more weight behind AI-powered ad products.