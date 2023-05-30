Marketing News
Charlotte Rawlings
20 hours ago

Unilever marketing chief Conny Braams departs

Her replacement will be announced in due course.

Conny Braams, chief digital and commercial officer at Unilever, is stepping down from her role in August.

She first joined the brand in 1990 and has held several senior management roles including executive vice president, Middle Europe, and executive vice president Foodsolutions Asia, Africa and Middle East.

Braams also became a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive in 2020 and has frequently featured on Campaign’s Power 100.

Unilever said Braams’ successor will be announced in due course.

Alan Jope, chief executive at Unilever, said: “I am very grateful for Conny’s excellent leadership of our digital, marketing and commercial agenda over the last four years, and for her impressive contribution to Unilever over three decades.

“As CDCO she has helped to transform our company into a future-fit, fully digitised organisation.”

Graeme Pitkethly, chief financial officer at Unilever, will also be stepping down from the company by the end of May 2024.

Unilever said it will now proceed with a formal internal and external search for his replacement.

Jope added: “I would like to thank Graeme for his tremendous contribution to Unilever over the last 21 years.

“As CFO, he has brought great leadership to our company and been instrumental in sharpening our strategy and driving a step-up in our operational performance.”

Pitkethly joined Unilever in 2002 and has previously had roles such as senior vice president of finance, global markets, as well as becoming chairman of Unilever UK&I in 2014.

Nils Andersen, Unilever chairman, said: “On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Graeme for his service to Unilever, and wish him well for the future.

“He has been a highly valued member of the Board throughout the last eight years, and a strong and dynamic leader of our business. I look forward to continuing to work with him in the months ahead.”

Source:
Campaign UK

