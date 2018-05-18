unilver

Unilever marketing chief Conny Braams departs
12 hours ago
Charlotte Rawlings

Her replacement will be announced in due course.

Time to seek 'Zen-like harmony' in a disrupted industry: WFA president
May 18, 2018
David Blecken

Highlights from the World Federation of Advertisers' Global Marketing Week in Tokyo, including its president's call for restoring balance in a troubled industry.

Weekly wrapup: Petronas' latest winner; Unilever's whitening shame
Nov 1, 2013
Matthew Miller

Weekly wrapup: Petronas' latest winner; Unilever's whitening shame

ASIA-PACIFIC - Petronas warms hearts once again with its latest Deepavali film, while Unilever's Citra gets blood boiling with a shameful online video. Plus, why you shouldn't link to the Urban Dictionary, the week's top stories and some distractions to make your Friday afternoon go faster.

