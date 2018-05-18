Search
unilver
12 hours ago
Unilever marketing chief Conny Braams departs
Her replacement will be announced in due course.
May 18, 2018
Time to seek 'Zen-like harmony' in a disrupted industry: WFA president
Highlights from the World Federation of Advertisers' Global Marketing Week in Tokyo, including its president's call for restoring balance in a troubled industry.
Nov 1, 2013
Weekly wrapup: Petronas' latest winner; Unilever's whitening shame
ASIA-PACIFIC - Petronas warms hearts once again with its latest Deepavali film, while Unilever's Citra gets blood boiling with a shameful online video. Plus, why you shouldn't link to the Urban Dictionary, the week's top stories and some distractions to make your Friday afternoon go faster.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins