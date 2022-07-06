Advertising News
Natasha Bach
Jul 6, 2022

Ukrainian agencies team up to gain international recognition

Creative agencies Iamidea and Lazarev have joined forces to create a platform that helps Ukrainian creative agencies raise their profiles among international brands amid the ongoing war.

Ukrainian agencies team up to gain international recognition

Ukrainian ad agencies have been surviving on work from foreign clients since the country descended into war in February, making it impossible for local businesses to advertise. 

But getting recognized among the international marketplace isn’t easy. That’s why Iamidea and Lazarev, two creative agencies based in Ukraine, have partnered to create a tool called Ukrainian Power, with a platform for Ukrainian creatives to find work from abroad.

The website showcases dozens of Ukrainian creative agencies, providing details on their previous work, access to showreels and awards and accolades they have received. Services offered by the agencies listed range from strategy, to digital marketing, influencer marketing, content production, web design and PR. 

The hope is that international clients will use the database to search for and partner with Ukrainian creatives with whom they can work on upcoming projects. 

The platform is a response to the war in Ukraine, providing alternative means for creative businesses within the country to adapt. The creators of Ukrainian Power explain that the objective is to cooperate, not compete, with agencies abroad.

“We can be either a rival to foreign agencies, or we can be their powerful partner. With the new creative power coming from Ukraine we can make an industry a better place, just by working together with agencies or companies that are willing to cooperate,” said Igor Finashkin, co-founder of Iamidea, in a press release. “It can move us forward together and contribute to market development.”

Iamidea is a creative agency. Lazarev is a digital product design agency specialising in UI/UX.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

WPP and Ukraine unite for global campaign showing country open for business
Advertising
Jun 23, 2022
Gurjit Degun

WPP and Ukraine unite for global campaign showing ...

Wieden & Kennedy hosts Ukraine then-and-now photographic exhibition
Advertising
May 26, 2022
Charlotte Rawlings

Wieden & Kennedy hosts Ukraine then-and-now ...

GroupM reduces global ad forecast, but says Ukraine war and privacy changes are ‘not major factors’
Media
Jun 14, 2022
Jessica Heygate

GroupM reduces global ad forecast, but says Ukraine ...

Consumers punishing ‘inactive’ corporates over Ukraine
PR
Apr 20, 2022
James Halliwell

Consumers punishing ‘inactive’ corporates over Ukraine

Just Published

Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim blaming’ concerns
Advertising
12 minutes ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim ...

Showing a woman running alone at night did not encourage ‘unsafe practice’ ASA says, rejecting 27 complaints.

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.