Uday Shankar to exit Star and Disney India

Uday Shankar will step down from his position as president of The Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman of Star & Disney India on 31 December.

The announcement was made by Rebecca Campbell, chairman of Disney's direct-to-consumer and international segment.

Over the next three months, Shankar will work with Campbell to identify his successor to ensure a smooth transition.

Campbell said, “I want to thank Uday for his leadership and dedication to our APAC business. With the successful launch of Disney+ throughout the region, he has helped put The Walt Disney Company in a commanding position in this dynamic and incredibly strategic part of the world. His vast experience and expertise have been invaluable in bringing together a strong, cohesive APAC leadership team to chart a path forward for our streaming businesses in the region and beyond. Uday has been a great friend, colleague and valued counselor to me personally, and I know I speak for all of DTCI when I say he will be greatly missed. At the same time, I understand and respect his desire to make this change. I am extremely grateful that he has agreed to stay on to help ensure a seamless transition.”

Shankar said, “I have always believed in the power of creativity and cutting-edge technology to create a better world and consider myself incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to do so at Star, 21CF and now at The Walt Disney Company. As I look back on this journey, I take pride in having set ambitious goals in my professional career, and achieving all that we set out to do. For some time now, I have been contemplating the question of how I give back to the country, community and the industry that have given me so much. I think the best way to express my gratitude to all of them will be to support and mentor a new generation of entrepreneurs as they set out to create transformational solutions that will have a positive impact on countless lives. I intend to partner with global investors and pioneers to achieve this.”

Since February 2019, Shankar has served his current designation. Prior to that, he was president of 21st Century Fox for Asia and the chairman and CEO of Star India. He took over the leadership of Star India in 2007. He previously served as CEO and editor of Star News.