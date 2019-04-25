walt disney company

Uday Shankar to exit Star and Disney India
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Uday Shankar to exit Star and Disney India

The president of Walt Disney APAC and chairman of both Star and Disney India will stay on three months to help choose a successor before making a move to turn entrepreneur.

Avengers icons loom large over Kuala Lumpur
Apr 25, 2019
Ad Nut

Avengers icons loom large over Kuala Lumpur

The Walt Disney Company and Dentsu X marked the Marvel movie's release with 300 drones.

Walt Disney Company SEA hires GM for retail, licensing
Jul 3, 2012
Racheal Lee

Walt Disney Company SEA hires GM for retail, licensing

SINGAPORE - Following the announcement of three senior hires last week, The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia has made a further senior appointment.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

1 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

2 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

3 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

4 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 opens for entries

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

6 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

7 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

9 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

10 Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market