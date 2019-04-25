Search
1 day ago
Uday Shankar to exit Star and Disney India
The president of Walt Disney APAC and chairman of both Star and Disney India will stay on three months to help choose a successor before making a move to turn entrepreneur.
Apr 25, 2019
Avengers icons loom large over Kuala Lumpur
The Walt Disney Company and Dentsu X marked the Marvel movie's release with 300 drones.
Jul 3, 2012
Walt Disney Company SEA hires GM for retail, licensing
SINGAPORE - Following the announcement of three senior hires last week, The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia has made a further senior appointment.
