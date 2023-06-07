Uber launches Journey Ads in India

Uber has rolled Journey Ads, an advertising solutions platform with an aim to help connect with brands

For this venture in India, they have partnered with Httpool by Aleph.

The advertising division will offer an option for brands to connect with consumers throughout the entire ride process - from the moment they book their trip through to the end of their ride.

Furthermore, the ad solution will leverage Uber’s first-party data and insights and will be able to share their personal data with advertisers.

Mark Grether, vice president, general manager, Uber Advertising, said, “Since Journey Ads launched last year, we’ve seen advertisers embrace the surface with click through rates above 3% and an average global view time of over 100 seconds - both well above industry standards, Given that impact, it’s exciting to see this impactful advertising surface scale in India.”

Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia, said, “The Uber advertising team’s surfaces, such as Journey Ads and in-car tablets, offer brands a unique opportunity to grow relationships with consumers by connecting them at a moment when a customer is uniquely attentive. I’m excited to see this offering expand to give more Indian brands a space to create meaningful audience engagement.”

Rabin Yaghoubi, chief corporate development officer, Aleph, said, “We are proud to partner with Uber to bring its unique advertising solutions to India. This is a milestone moment for on-the-move digital advertising globally. Connecting brands with consumers is in Aleph’s DNA and partnering with Uber in the region allows us to leave our mark together from the start of the journey.”

Amit Gupta, managing director, Httpool by Aleph, said, “We are proud to partner with Uber to help bring its unique advertising solutions to India. The collaboration between Uber and Httpool by Aleph has unlocked an extraordinary opportunity to tap into the vast potential of reaching consumers during their journeys by leveraging the power of Journey Ads and in-car Tablets. This enables Indian brands to establish meaningful connections with potential buyers throughout their entire travel experience."