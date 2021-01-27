Marketing News
Sabrina Sanchez
1 day ago

Twitter unveiled a brand refresh (don’t worry, it’s keeping the bird)

The new creative includes textured images, memes and new typography.

Twitter unveiled a brand refresh (don’t worry, it’s keeping the bird)

Twitter is giving its brand a bit of a make-over after a whirlwind year.

CMO Leslie Berland announced the news in a 17-tweet thread on Wednesday, that said users were the inspiration for the new look — and confirmed that its iconic bird mascot won’t be going anywhere.

Berland emphasized that tweets remain at the center of the brand and that while Twitter’s bird logo will not change, the brand will be “playing around” with how it shows up.

Twitter’s new appearance will include a new typography called “Chirp.” The brand will also begin to incorporate texture, color, movement and memes throughout videos, posters, presentations, GIFs and banners.

Twitter is giving its brand a bit of a make-over after a whirlwind year.

CMO Leslie Berland announced the news in a 17-tweet thread on Wednesday, that said users were the inspiration for the new look — and confirmed that its iconic bird mascot won’t be going anywhere.

Berland emphasized that tweets remain at the center of the brand and that while Twitter’s bird logo will not change, the brand will be “playing around” with how it shows up.

Twitter’s new appearance will include a new typography called “Chirp.” The brand will also begin to incorporate texture, color, movement and memes throughout videos, posters, presentations, GIFs and banners.

“We refreshed our brand to reflect the power and nuance of the conversation and the voices that shape it,” Berland said in a statement. “Twitter is different from any other brand in the world because it’s defined by the people, conversations, images and words that fill our timelines every day.”

Since the announcement, users have responded to the rebrand with praise, expressing gratification at the bold new look.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

1 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

2 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

3 Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

4 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

5 Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

Does Publicis M&A chatter show holding companies are undervalued?

6 Does Publicis M&A chatter show holding companies are undervalued?

Move and win roundup: Week of January 18, 2021

7 Move and win roundup: Week of January 18, 2021

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

8 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

9 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

Mediabrands promotes Malaysia leader to global content-studio role

10 Mediabrands promotes Malaysia leader to global content-studio role

Related Articles

Twitter CMO: Brand identity and simplicity key for advertisers
Digital
Jun 20, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Twitter CMO: Brand identity and simplicity key for ...

Twitter CMO: We offer brands a first-mover advantage
Digital
Jun 21, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Twitter CMO: We offer brands a first-mover advantage

Manulife Investment Management's Asia CMO promoted to new digital role
Digital
Jan 15, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Manulife Investment Management's Asia CMO promoted ...

The SuperM effect: How Prudential Asia's CMO is racing to sign up younger consumers
Digital
Jan 18, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

The SuperM effect: How Prudential Asia's CMO is ...

Just Published

Home Depot taps OMD for media, narrows creative pitch after Richards Group fallout
Media
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Home Depot taps OMD for media, narrows creative ...

Carat, which held the account since 2011, lost the media business; BBDO and Leo Burnett are in the final running for the creative account.

VW appoints agency after lengthy digital pitch
Digital
12 hours ago
Omar Oakes

VW appoints agency after lengthy digital pitch

Tribal, the 20-year incumbent, successfully repitched.

Bytedance to layoff a huge chunk of Indian employees
Digital
12 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Bytedance to layoff a huge chunk of Indian employees

Announcement comes after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology made the ban on TikTok and 58 other apps permanent