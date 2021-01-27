Twitter unveiled a brand refresh (don’t worry, it’s keeping the bird)

Twitter is giving its brand a bit of a make-over after a whirlwind year.

CMO Leslie Berland announced the news in a 17-tweet thread on Wednesday, that said users were the inspiration for the new look — and confirmed that its iconic bird mascot won’t be going anywhere.

Berland emphasized that tweets remain at the center of the brand and that while Twitter’s bird logo will not change, the brand will be “playing around” with how it shows up.

The conversations on Twitter are messy and complex, intense and inspiring, hilarious and ridiculous, weird and ugly, shocking and beautiful, disturbing and moving. They’re raw and they’re real. pic.twitter.com/9Q05SymB6s — Leslie Berland (@leslieberland) January 27, 2021

Twitter’s new appearance will include a new typography called “Chirp.” The brand will also begin to incorporate texture, color, movement and memes throughout videos, posters, presentations, GIFs and banners.

We also created a new typography that’s flexible and expressive, bold, agile and fun, reflecting the voices that make Twitter, Twitter. We named it Chirp �� pic.twitter.com/0d7TROyh0y — Leslie Berland (@leslieberland) January 27, 2021

“We refreshed our brand to reflect the power and nuance of the conversation and the voices that shape it,” Berland said in a statement. “Twitter is different from any other brand in the world because it’s defined by the people, conversations, images and words that fill our timelines every day.”

Since the announcement, users have responded to the rebrand with praise, expressing gratification at the bold new look.