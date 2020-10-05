Digital Media News
Jessica Goodfellow
1 day ago

Twitter tests 'Birdwatch' misinformation reporting tool

Social media service is developing a feature that will crowdsource views on whether Tweets are misleading.

Twitter tests 'Birdwatch' misinformation reporting tool

Twitter is experimenting with a new feature that will allow users to make public annotations to Tweets they have flagged as misinformation, or argue for the authenticity of Tweets.

Called 'Birdwatch', the tool currently appears to have two primary functions: allowing users to report 'misleading' Tweets to Twitter's content moderators, and allowing users to provide public notes on why they believe a Tweet is or is not misleading.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong first uncovered the feature in August. At the time, she Tweeted that moderators could flag tweets, vote on whether it was misleading, and add notes.


Over the weekend, Wong and social media consultant Matt Navarra uncovered more details about the feature. 


According to their screenshots, 'Birdwatch' appears as a binoculars icon on all Tweets. Once clicked, users can 'Add to Birdwatch', which will flag a Tweet for moderation. Once they do so, a form will be pulled up which asks the user to give evidence on whether they believe a Tweet is "misinformed, or potentially misleading" or "Not misleading". A questionnaire will ask several questions as to why they believe the Tweet to be misleading or not, and then a box will ask for evidence in 580 characters.

Users can click into a Tweet to see if any notes have been made. The notes act as a sort of public 'ledger' of a Tweet's authenticity. Although it is unclear if all users will be able to provide notes on a Tweet or only a select cohort—if the former it could quickly turn from a place of informed debate into a target for trolls.

Furthermore, a new tab called 'Birdwatch Notes' will be added to Twitter’s sidebar navigation, which will consolidate a user's contributions.

These features may change if/when the product is rolled out. Twitter confirmed to Campaign that 'Birdwatch' is "very much in development stage". It will not be launched in time for the November 3 US presidential election, Twiter added.

But a Twitter spokesperson confirmed the tool forms part of the platform's effort to tackle misinformation: "We're exploring a number of ways to address misinformation and provide more context for Tweets on Twitter. Misinformation is a critical issue and we will be testing many different ways to address it."

Twitter users cannot currently report a Tweet as false news. In the dropdown menu, users can report a Tweet as "suspicious or spam", displaying a sensitive photo or video, "abusive or harmful" or for "expressing intentions of self-harm or suicide".

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

1 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

2 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

3 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

4 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 opens for entries

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

6 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

New Zealand's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

7 NZ's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

8 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

9 Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to report hate speech
Advertising
Jul 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to ...

Audit assesses social-media platforms' progress toward responsibility
Digital
Aug 14, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Audit assesses social-media platforms' progress ...

Misinformation and hate infect social-media users alongside Coronavirus
Digital
Jan 30, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Misinformation and hate infect social-media users ...

Twitter uncovers China-based network that has been pushing
Digital
Jun 12, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Twitter uncovers China-based network that has been ...

Just Published

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC
Digital
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

The new specialist offering is aimed to help brands improve their digital availability across online marketplaces.

Indonesia, Japan top global brand-risk list for mobile web: Integral Ad Science
News
12 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Indonesia, Japan top global brand-risk list for ...

Meanwhile, Singapore registered the second-highest ad fraud globally in the first half of the year, reveals IAS's new Media Quality Report.

These non-conforming school uniforms are too cool for gender norms
Advertising
13 hours ago
Ad Nut

These non-conforming school uniforms are too cool ...

Condé Nast Taiwan, Ogilvy Taipei and designer Angus Chiang created gender-neutral uniforms for a Taipei high school.

Call for entries: Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards 2021
Advertising
14 hours ago
Staff

Call for entries: Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness ...

The 2021 awards, due to be presented in February, will accept entries over an extended eligibility period.