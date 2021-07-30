Advertising Digital Marketing News
Twitter introduces shopping module

A carousel of products that businesses can place in their profile section enters a pilot phase in the US.

Twitter introduces shopping module

Twitter has launched a pilot of what it calls the Shop Module, a dedicated space at the top of a profile where businesses can showcase their products.

In a blog post, product lead Bruce Falck wrote that the feature allows Twitter to "explore how shoppable profiles can create a pathway from talking about and discovering products on Twitter to actually purchasing them".

The Shop Module allows users to scroll through a carousel of products and tap through to learn more and purchase a product, without leaving the Twitter app.

The pilot is starting with "a small with a handful" of brands in the US, and only people in the US using Twitter in English on iOS devices will see the module for now.

"With this pilot, we’ll get to explore how our engaged, responsive and chatty audience reacts to products that are emotionally charged," Falck wrote, citing examples like sports jerseys and skincare regimens. "And, fundamentally, it’ll give us the chance to keep learning about which shopping experiences people prefer on Twitter."

The module aligns with Twitter's broader effort around Professional Profiles, an initiative that aims to give businesses access to a suite of customisable profile features that are intended to help drive engagement and business outcomes, Falck added.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

