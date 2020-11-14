Twitter faces heat over India map
The Indian government claims the incorrect map, which shows Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir, 'disrespects India's territorial integrity'.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a ...
Despite the hecticness of COVID-19, BBDO doubled down on employee training on Facebook and Google remotely this year.
WPP won’t rush to drop Grey brand after AKQA merger
Sources say it was always WPP's intention that Grey and AKQA brands would co-exist 'for some time'.
These objects may have friendly faces, but they're ...
Seemingly innocent inanimate objects may be out to get you, according to a fun new campaign for AMI Insurance by Colenso BBDO.
Amid regulatory cloud, Tencent posts 29% increase ...
Games and social media drive growth for the Chinese tech behemoth as it profits from post-pandemic spending.