Twitter faces heat over India map

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has been questioned by the Indian Government over India’s map, which shows Leh as part of Jammu & Kashmir ‘instead of a separate Union Territory’. The Government claims that Twitter has disrespected India’s territorial integrity with the ‘incorrect map’, and has given the company five days to explain this error.

Media reports suggest that an ‘unsatisfactory explanation’ will not bode well for the platform. The government has cited possible legal action and said it can block access to Twitter under the Information Technology Act, in addition to six-month imprisonment after the filing of a police complaint.

A Twitter spokesperson said, “Twitter remains committed to partnering with the Government of India and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to serve the public conversation. We have duly responded to the letter and, as part of our correspondence, shared a comprehensive update with the latest developments regarding the geo-tag issue.”