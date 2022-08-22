Tuomas Peltoniemi joins Accenture Song in Southeast Asia client role

RGA's former APAC chief, Tuomas Peltoniemi, has joined Accenture Song to serve as its new Southeast Asia Go-to-market and Client Services lead.

According to an Accenture spokesperson, Peltoniemi will be responsible for shaping Accenture Song's growth strategy in Southeast Asia, "helping clients define their innovative and transformation initiatives and embrace new growth frontiers to deliver long-term business value and outcomes."

Peltoniemi left RGA in June, culminating in a series of management changes. He had joined RGA as managing director in November 2018 from TBWA, where he has served as president of Digital Arts Network Asia.

Announced on a LinkedIn post, Peltoniemi said he was excited to be taking on a new challenge with Southeast Asia MD Thomas Mouritzen, and referenced the many acquisitions Accenture has made in the past decade to grow their business.

More recently, Accenture Song has been growing its creative capabilities across Southeast Asia. In June 2021 Accenture brought Malaysian full-service agency Entropia into the fold and just earlier this month it acquired Romp, an Indonesian creative agency.