RGA recasts Asia leadership as Tuomas Peltoniemi and Seamus Higgins depart
Jun 16, 2022
Staff Reporters

RGA recasts Asia leadership as Tuomas Peltoniemi and Seamus Higgins depart

Effective July 1, Dorothy Peng has been promoted to SVP, managing director, Asia and will oversee RGA’s Singapore, Indonesia, China, and Tokyo offices, while Michael Titshall will continue to oversee Australia’s business.

R/GA names new APAC MD
Nov 28, 2018
Matthew Miller

R/GA names new APAC MD

Tuomas Peltoniemi joins from TBWA Digital Arts Network to fill leadership role vacated by Jim Moffatt.

Let's stop 'innovation for innovation's sake': Spikes jury chief Peltoniemi
Sep 14, 2018
Olivia Parker

Let's stop 'innovation for innovation's sake': Spikes jury chief Peltoniemi

The President of the Innovation jury at Spikes Asia 2018, Tuomas Peltoniemi, discusses Asian creativity and what he'd like to see more—and less—of in his category entries.

Tuomas Peltoniemi named president of TBWA Digital Arts Network Asia
May 28, 2015
Byravee Iyer

Tuomas Peltoniemi named president of TBWA Digital Arts Network Asia

ASIA-PACIFIC - Tuomas Peltoniemi, head of TBWA’s Digital Arts Network (DAN) Singapore has been promoted to spearhead digital and innovation across Asia.

New digital technical director for Tequila\ Singapore
Mar 1, 2012
Staff Reporters

New digital technical director for Tequila\ Singapore

SINGAPORE - TBWA Singapore has hired Tuomas Peltoniemi as the digital technical director at Tequila\ Singapore.

