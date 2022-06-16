tuomas peltoniemi
RGA recasts Asia leadership as Tuomas Peltoniemi and Seamus Higgins depart
Effective July 1, Dorothy Peng has been promoted to SVP, managing director, Asia and will oversee RGA’s Singapore, Indonesia, China, and Tokyo offices, while Michael Titshall will continue to oversee Australia’s business.
R/GA names new APAC MD
Tuomas Peltoniemi joins from TBWA Digital Arts Network to fill leadership role vacated by Jim Moffatt.
Let's stop 'innovation for innovation's sake': Spikes jury chief Peltoniemi
The President of the Innovation jury at Spikes Asia 2018, Tuomas Peltoniemi, discusses Asian creativity and what he'd like to see more—and less—of in his category entries.
Tuomas Peltoniemi named president of TBWA Digital Arts Network Asia
ASIA-PACIFIC - Tuomas Peltoniemi, head of TBWA’s Digital Arts Network (DAN) Singapore has been promoted to spearhead digital and innovation across Asia.
New digital technical director for Tequila\ Singapore
SINGAPORE - TBWA Singapore has hired Tuomas Peltoniemi as the digital technical director at Tequila\ Singapore.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins