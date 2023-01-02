Marketing News
Campaign India Team
18 hours ago

Tribhuwan Joshi joins Asus India

Tribhuwan Joshi is appointed head of corporate communications, PR and CSR, for the consumer and gamers PC business.

Asus has announced the appointment of Tribhuwan Joshi as lead – corporate communications, PR and CSR, consumer and republic of gamers (ROG) PC business. He moves from Fujifilm, where he was vertical head - brand communications, public relations and CSR.
 
He will oversee communications and brand reputation practice for Asus' consumer, lifestyle, and gaming device segments in the Indian market.
 
Paramjeet Singh Mehta, marketing head consumer PC and gaming, systems group, Asus India, said “As we continue to invest in talent, we are focused on identifying and providing opportunities to people where they can have the greatest impact on our business. Tribhuwan is a welcome addition to our team. His rich experience and in-depth understanding will help us in elevating the amazing work that we have been doing across the country.”
 
Joshi said, “It has been an absolute delight to have been associated with a robust brand like ASUS, which has been one of the leaders in the technology space. I am thrilled and ecstatic to embark upon this new journey and responsibility. I keenly look forward to working with the leadership team in strengthening the brand and its communications approach, while being devoted to exploring the best for the company’s growth.”
 
In a career spanning 15 years, he has also worked with HTC India, Panasonic India, Anchor by Panasonic, MSL Group India, and Team Orange PR.
