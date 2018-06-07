asus

Taiwan's strongest local brands: TSMC and PX Mart continue their rise
Taiwan's strongest local brands: TSMC and PX Mart continue their rise

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: The global computer chip maker rises to top spot for local recognition amid a chip supply squeeze, while grocery chain PX Mart takes advantage of adding convenience through online services.

Is Gal Gadot the hero Asus needs?
Jun 7, 2018
Ad Nut

Is Gal Gadot the hero Asus needs?

The Wonder Woman star lends appeal to new global product-launch campaigns through J Walter Thompson Singapore.

Stalker video? Indonesian star hunts for prey for Asus
Oct 28, 2016
Ad Nut

Stalker video? Indonesian star hunts for prey for Asus

Asus ad captures the thrill of the chase for its Zenphone3 model.

Asus unveils madcap 'streetsourced' ad
Oct 5, 2016
Ad Nut

Asus unveils madcap 'streetsourced' ad

Aliens and dinosaurs feature in a commercial scripted by random people on the street.

CASE STUDY: How Asus launched users into another world
Jul 9, 2015
Nikki Wicks

CASE STUDY: How Asus launched users into another world

Taiwanese tech firm Asus worked with Razorfish Hong Kong to create a virtual reality experience for its latest mobile phone launch.

Engagement Meter: Tested marketing methods translate to social media
Mar 17, 2015
Ranjani Raghupathi

Engagement Meter: Tested marketing methods translate to social media

With traditional campaign ideas, brands like Asus, KFC and Dove land atop this week’s engagement meter, curated by Unmetric.

