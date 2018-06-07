asus
Taiwan's strongest local brands: TSMC and PX Mart continue their rise
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: The global computer chip maker rises to top spot for local recognition amid a chip supply squeeze, while grocery chain PX Mart takes advantage of adding convenience through online services.
Is Gal Gadot the hero Asus needs?
The Wonder Woman star lends appeal to new global product-launch campaigns through J Walter Thompson Singapore.
Stalker video? Indonesian star hunts for prey for Asus
Asus ad captures the thrill of the chase for its Zenphone3 model.
Asus unveils madcap 'streetsourced' ad
Aliens and dinosaurs feature in a commercial scripted by random people on the street.
CASE STUDY: How Asus launched users into another world
Taiwanese tech firm Asus worked with Razorfish Hong Kong to create a virtual reality experience for its latest mobile phone launch.
Engagement Meter: Tested marketing methods translate to social media
With traditional campaign ideas, brands like Asus, KFC and Dove land atop this week’s engagement meter, curated by Unmetric.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins