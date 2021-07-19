Toyota pulls Tokyo Olympics ads

Toyota Motor Corp is pulling its Tokyo Olympics ads in Japan as it seeks to distance itself from controversy surrounding the sporting event.

During an online briefing with press in Japan on Monday (July 19), the company's chief communications officer Jun Nagata reportedly said that the event had not gained the public's understanding.

The automotive manufacturer will continue to support the event through its fleet of electric vehicles that it developed to ferry attendees of the Games. Toyota is the mobility partner of the Olympics, and one of 15 'top partners'.

But an ad that it shot with some of the athletes taking part in the Games will not be aired, and its president will not attend the opening ceremony later this week.

The decision comes as the Olympics faces mounting public opposition amid fears it will lead to a spike in Covid infections. There have been four cases of Covid reported in the Tokyo Olympic Village as of this afternoon, including three athletes. Tokyo, which is hosting the competition, is under a fourth Covid state of emergency.

Campaign Asia-Pacific has reached out to Toyota Motor Corp but did not hear back by time of publication.