TotallyAwesome launches TotallyPlay for brands to reach under-18 gamers in APAC

Kids-friendly media platform TotallyAwesome has launched TotallyPlay to help brands and advertisers reach under-18 gamers within the gaming ecosystem in Asia Pacific.

With over 450 million gamers aged under 18 in APAC, brands increasingly want to tap the gaming market in the region, where video game revenues are $96.3 billion, 47% of the global market.

The platform hopes TotallyPlay will provide an unbiased and science-backed approach for marketers, with a focus on human interpretation, media partnerships and brand safety.

To do this, TotallyAwesome will use a combination of a resident practising psychologist, local language human moderators which includes teenagers and AI-based solutions to bridge the gap between greater content utility for brands and the experience of play for gamers, through managed and programmatic offerings within specific youth audience segments.

“TotallyPlay is about providing the advertising backdrop for positive gameplay to thrive, collaborating with interested brands, and backed by media metrics to prove or disprove each channel's effectiveness for their campaigns. In short, we’re the only agnostic player in the game, forgive the pun,” said Will Anstee, chief executive of TotallyAwesome.