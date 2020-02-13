kids

Unilever will stop advertising ice-cream to children under 12
Feb 13, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Unilever will stop advertising ice-cream to children under 12

Owner of Magnum and Twister announces 15-point plan to improve responsibility of global marketing activity.

APAC kids now have their own spending power
Jan 23, 2018
Olivia Parker

APAC kids now have their own spending power

A study by TotallyAwesome shows almost all Asian children receive pocket money—and they are increasingly sure about where they want to spend it.

How young minds engage in an always-on world
Jul 26, 2017
Silvia Leiva

How young minds engage in an always-on world

Research is shedding light on how children operate in today's on-demand, multi-screen environment: what draws them in, what they engage with and how they react, writes Silvia Leiva of Carat Asia Pacific.

SuperAwesome shines light on digital lifestyles of SEA children
Jan 13, 2016
Gabey Goh

SuperAwesome shines light on digital lifestyles of SEA children

SINGAPORE - Kid-oriented digital marketing platform SuperAwesome has released the results of digital-media research on Southeast Asia, offering a peek into the media-consumption habits of children across five markets.

CASE STUDY: How Crocs reinforced its kids' business in China
Apr 14, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

CASE STUDY: How Crocs reinforced its kids' business in China

Some adults may have declared the rubbery footwear to be clunky and ugly, but at least pre-schoolers still like the cute clogs, and the company is embarking on a cradle strategy to reinforce its kids business.

KidsCo signs deals across Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa
May 23, 2012
Staff Reporters

KidsCo signs deals across Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa

LONDON - International children's channel KidsCo has signed 10 affiliate deals across Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa, bringing its total reach to 15 million.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia