kids
Unilever will stop advertising ice-cream to children under 12
Owner of Magnum and Twister announces 15-point plan to improve responsibility of global marketing activity.
APAC kids now have their own spending power
A study by TotallyAwesome shows almost all Asian children receive pocket money—and they are increasingly sure about where they want to spend it.
How young minds engage in an always-on world
Research is shedding light on how children operate in today's on-demand, multi-screen environment: what draws them in, what they engage with and how they react, writes Silvia Leiva of Carat Asia Pacific.
SuperAwesome shines light on digital lifestyles of SEA children
SINGAPORE - Kid-oriented digital marketing platform SuperAwesome has released the results of digital-media research on Southeast Asia, offering a peek into the media-consumption habits of children across five markets.
CASE STUDY: How Crocs reinforced its kids' business in China
Some adults may have declared the rubbery footwear to be clunky and ugly, but at least pre-schoolers still like the cute clogs, and the company is embarking on a cradle strategy to reinforce its kids business.
KidsCo signs deals across Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa
LONDON - International children's channel KidsCo has signed 10 affiliate deals across Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa, bringing its total reach to 15 million.
