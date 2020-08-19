Advertising Digital Media News The Work
Ben Londesbrough
Aug 20, 2020

TikTok launches global ad campaign as Donald Trump's deadline looms

'It starts on TikTok' has launched in US and will run in other markets such as Southeast Asia from September.

TikTok: campaign celebrates stories that begin with video on platform
TikTok: campaign celebrates stories that begin with video on platform

TikTok has launched its biggest ad campaign to date as September 15—the deadline by which US president Donald Trump has demanded the company sell its operation there or face being shut down—draws closer.

“It starts on TikTok”, created by US agency Known, will run across TV, social media, digital and out-of-home. Following its launch in the US, it will roll out to the UK, Europe, Latin America and south-east Asia from September.

The campaign highlights the ability of TikTok content to move quickly from being a personal experience to generating a cultural moment that travels across countries, cultures and communities.

At the centre of the 30-second spot is Sing to Me by Walter Martin featuring Karen O and a mix of clips from famous creators. An extended 60-second version is set to run on digital platforms, while 15-second spots will highlight individual creator stories.

TikTok shared specifics on five categories from the platform that it is featuring in these films.

These are: “careers are born”, highlighting creators who have gone on to launch successful entertainment careers; “hobbies find a home” for communities to share their passions; “families come together”; “learning is reimagined” and “causes find supporters”.

TikTok said in a blog post: “On TikTok, what begins as a personal experience – laughing to yourself while watching videos, saving favorites to share with family, hitting record for the first time – cascades into inspiring, reverberating impact that touches hundreds of millions of lives all around the world."

Meanwhile, enterprise software giant Oracle is the latest potential bidder reported to be interested in acquiring TikTok's US business. Microsoft is regarded as the frontrunner to buy the Chinese-owned platform, while Twitter has also been linked with the deal. It remains to be seen which other markets besides the US will be included in any eventual sale.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India
Advertising
Aug 13, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to ...

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil
Digital
21 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies
Advertising
2 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying ...

TikTok to sue US government: What do social-media users think?
Digital
3 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok to sue US government: What do social-media ...

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
38 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.