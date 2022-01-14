Advertising News The Work
Indonesia learns the joy of TikTok in new brand campaign

News anchor and influencer Najwa Shihab fronts a campaign by M&C Saatchi Indonesia that stresses the diversity of content available on the platform.

TikTok has rolled out a 2022 brand campaign in Indonesia, via M&C Saatchi Indonesia.

Titled #SerunyadiTikTok ('The fun/joy of TikTok'), the campaign introduces popular news anchor Najwa Shihab as the brand's ambassador, her first ever brand endorsement.

Shihab unveiled her own verified TikTok account (@najwashihab) with a PR push starting on January 8. Her first post racked up 2 million views in 24 hours and 51.3 million views as of now, and she already has nearly 900,000 TikTok followers, according to the agency.

In the campaign's brand film, Shihab is featured alongside 11 popular TikTok creators (Dimas,
Tjokro Wimantara, Avan Putra, Michele Alexander, Sally Tanudjaja, Tamara Dai, Silvia
Salim, Wulan Wu, Prio Romano, Gilang Seiya Rama and Hana Wilianto).

Digital 3D billboards are also now appearing across Jakarta:

The integrated campaign, running through March, is the biggest for the brand in the market thus far and will "set the brand's direction through 2022 and hopefully beyond", said Anish Daryani, founder and president director of M&C Saatchi Indonesia.

While the bright, fast-moving film underlines the fun available on the platform, Shihab's presence in the campaign, the agency explained, is intended to let people know TikTok is not all about goofy dancing and makeup tips. An award-winning journalist, Shihab is known for her stances on women’s rights, literacy and preventing child marriage. 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

