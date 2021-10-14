These old fridges get a cool new makeover

Australian liquor store The Bottle-O is on a mission to rescue old fridges that have been kicked to the curb by giving them a makeover. The independent chain has so far collected 10 discarded fridges, serviced them, and recruited five street artists to decorate them. This Fridge O-Doption programme is aimed at giving old electrical appliances a new lease on life as opposed to relegating them to landfills.
The five Australian artists the brand commissioned—Pabs, Nico, Kim Siew, Lachlan Heavymetal and Sindy Sinn—have used colourful, recognisable designs to add spark to the fridges. According to the brand, this has provided work at a time when the visual arts sector has been decimated by cancellations across the country.
Ad Nut thinks it’s a simple and practical purpose-driven idea that could potentially be more appealing if the brand ran it as a long-term, widespread call for old fridges so that more residents can join in. Perhaps a rotation of local artists in each state?
The programme will run for six weeks, and Australians are invited to apply to ‘adopt’ one of the 10 original fridges. Winners will be chosen based on merit and asked to describe why they’re the perfect match and how responsible they will be for its ongoing use and care.
CREDITS
Creative agency: Dig
Chief Creative Officer – Peter Cerny
National Executive Creative Director – David Joubert
Managing Director – Lisa Ramsey
Senior Copywriter – Owen Bryson
Senior Art Director – Anna Paine
Group Account Director/Producer – Andrew Grey
Account Director – Sarah Allan
Stills Photographer – Zac Nairn
Digital Director – Teresa Truda
Production
Director – Richard Maxton
The Editors – Andrew Clarkson
Sound – Rumble
Voiceover – Adrian Mulraney, RMK
Artists – Chulo
Client: Australian Liquor Marketers
General Manager, Marketing – Josh Gaudry
Senior Marketing Manager – Jacqueline Ling
Brand Manager – Alyshia Conen
Digital Brand Manager – Rebecca Bradley
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.