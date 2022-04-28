These destination photos reveal a hidden silhouette

A new campaign for The Department of Tourism (DOT) and Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) by BBDO Guerrero reveals a set of images to coincide with the country’s reopening. In a bid to promote domestic tourism, the campaign titled ‘Go where your mind’s been wandering’ features 10 destinations in the country—such as white-sand beaches and picturesque hiking spots.

With or without the images, Ad Nut is convinced that The Philippines is a stunning holiday destination with diverse landscapes for everyone. These images don’t hurt to bring the point home.

The photos were produced by Stills MNL photographer Jason Quibilan with minimal retouching done by UGL Post Production. If you look closely, each image is meant to reveal a silhouette of a hidden face. Ad Nut had to squint pretty hard to see the silhouettes and feels that the connection to the campaign title is little stretched. Nevertheless, beautiful photos are beautiful photos. Who can deny their power?