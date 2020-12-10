Lay’s spreads cheer with pseudo-rap Christmas tune

Jose Mari Chan—the ‘Father of Christmas Music’ in the Philippines and a permanent fixture in local meme culture—has collaborated with Lay’s in a new holiday campaign. The video also features Lay’s endorser Nico Bolzico, whose character imagines Chan coming to life through his phone to join him in forming a musical duo.

One of BBDO Guerrero’s strong suits is cleverly incorporating music into its work, and this video is no exception. The only thing Ad Nut will add is it’s often cringey when non-rappers attempt to rap, give themselves rapper names (in this case, Run JMC. Do you get it?) and clothe themselves in rapper gear. Whether done ironically or not, it’s about time Asian artists move away from this.