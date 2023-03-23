lays

Saif Ali Khan returns for Lay's, this time its for the gourmet range
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Saif Ali Khan returns for Lay's, this time its for the gourmet range

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the film features Saif Ali Khan, who has been re-appointed as brand ambassador.

Why the chips are down for actor Rajkummar Rao
Mar 23, 2023
Campaign India Team

Why the chips are down for actor Rajkummar Rao

In the film conceptualised by Leo Burnett, he Lay’s down the horrors of not stocking up on his favourite chips.

Why PepsiCo India ditched celebrities for Lay's Gourmet campaign debut
Aug 23, 2022
Campaign India Team

Why PepsiCo India ditched celebrities for Lay's Gourmet campaign debut

The director for potato chips marketing says Lay's wants the product to be the star

Lay's tech turns on subtitles when you crunch
Mar 12, 2021
Ad Nut

Lay's tech turns on subtitles when you crunch

Who said advertising can't solve the world's big problems?

Lay’s spreads cheer with pseudo-rap Christmas tune
Dec 10, 2020
Ad Nut

Lay’s spreads cheer with pseudo-rap Christmas tune

In a new music video for the brand, BBDO Guerrero decks Filipino crooner Jose Mari Chan in an ugly Christmas sweater and heavy jewellery.

Snacks that won't help you fit in last year's jeans
Sep 27, 2018
Ad Nut

Snacks that won't help you fit in last year's jeans

A China campaign for Lee by McCann mixes fashion and foodstuffs, including Lay's potato chips.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

1 GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

2 Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

3 Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

4 WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

5 Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

6 Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

Publicis surpasses Omnicom as second-largest holding company by revenue

7 Publicis surpasses Omnicom as second-largest holding company by revenue

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

8 MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

9 The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

How Singapore Tourism board is wooing younger Indian travellers

10 How Singapore Tourism board is wooing younger Indian travellers