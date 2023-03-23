Search
lays
1 day ago
Saif Ali Khan returns for Lay's, this time its for the gourmet range
Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the film features Saif Ali Khan, who has been re-appointed as brand ambassador.
Mar 23, 2023
Why the chips are down for actor Rajkummar Rao
In the film conceptualised by Leo Burnett, he Lay’s down the horrors of not stocking up on his favourite chips.
Aug 23, 2022
Why PepsiCo India ditched celebrities for Lay's Gourmet campaign debut
The director for potato chips marketing says Lay's wants the product to be the star
Mar 12, 2021
Lay's tech turns on subtitles when you crunch
Who said advertising can't solve the world's big problems?
Dec 10, 2020
Lay’s spreads cheer with pseudo-rap Christmas tune
In a new music video for the brand, BBDO Guerrero decks Filipino crooner Jose Mari Chan in an ugly Christmas sweater and heavy jewellery.
Sep 27, 2018
Snacks that won't help you fit in last year's jeans
A China campaign for Lee by McCann mixes fashion and foodstuffs, including Lay's potato chips.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins