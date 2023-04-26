Advertising News The Work
Saif Ali Khan returns for Lay's, this time its for the gourmet range

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the film features Saif Ali Khan, who has been re-appointed as brand ambassador.

Lay’s Gourmet, has unveiled a campaign to magnify the taste and finesse of Lay’s Gourmet chips. 

The film features Saif Ali Khan walking through a luxuriously decorated corridor to meet journalists named Aditi and Anjali, who are waiting to interview him.

The duo discussed the possibility of the house having other grand decor and architecture, which makes Anjali want to learn more about Khan’s taste. Just at that moment, he surprises them by placing packs of Lay’s Gourmet on the table. When Anjali addresses what’s on the table as chips, Aditi corrects her saying they’re not chips, but Lay’s Gourmet.”

Shailja Joshi, director of marketing for potato chips category at PepsiCo India, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Saif once again as a member of the Lay’s family, this time as the face of our range of slow-cooked premium kettle chips, Lay’s Gourmet. His impeccable taste and refined choices in life make him the perfect partner to showcase the crafted experience of Lay’s Gourmet. Our new TV commercial seamlessly establishes this correlation as it gives a sneak peek into what actually defines Saif as the connoisseur of finer things. We’re confident that our fans will embrace him as the face of Lay’s Gourmet, just like they’ve been savouring the well-deserved
experience and rich taste of these delightful chips.”
 
Rajdeepak Das, chief executive officer and chief creative officer for South Asia at Leo Burnett, said, “When we think of royalty, we often associate it with opulence and grandeur. However, true royalty is characterised by a focus on quality and perfection, which is precisely what makes Lay’s Gourmet stand out. Crafted from fine ingredients, each chip is a testament to the pursuit of the best flavour and experience. And who better than the Nawab of Pataudi himself, Saif Ali Khan, who embodies the spirit of quality and sophistication, to bring alive the experience of Lays Gourmet.” 
 
The TVC will be rolled out across media. 
 
CREDITS:
 
Leo Burnett
 
CEO-Leo Burnett South Asia: Dheeraj Sinha
CEO and chief creative officer, South Asia: Rajdeepak Das
National creative director - Vikram Pandey
National creative director - Sachin Kamble
President - North: Samir Gangahar
Executive vice president: Jaikrit Singh
Executive creative directors: Shahnawaz Qadeer and Pramod Chavan
Strategy leads: Noor Samra and Shailja Dhoundiyal
Sr. creative director: Alisha Sharma
Sr. copywriter: Shweta Bharti
Film department: Sagar Bhanushali
Vice president: Binay Mehra
Brand services director: Kirti Sinha
Production house: Pack Films
Director: Vivek Kakkad
Producer: Vincent Gomes
 
Source:
Campaign India
