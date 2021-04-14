Advertising News
These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

Heineken's 'Cheers to all' takes the top position and APAC work gets two mentions on the list of 2020's most effective ads, compiled from 10,000 contenders by Kantar's Link pre-testing solution.

Kantar has announced the winners in what it calls its Creative Effectiveness Awards for 2020. The list of the year's 20 most creatively effective ads was generated not by a jury, but via Kantar's Link ad-testing technique, which analysed more than 10,000 ads on behalf of clients.

Publicis and Heineken earned top honours with a US spot entitled 'Cheers to all', in which waiters and bartenders make incorrect and gender-biased assumptions about who ordered a beer versus who ordered a cocktail. 

Two APAC works made the top 20:

  • At 17: 'Delivery Rider Malaysia' for Panadol Actifast by Grey Group Singapore, in which a harried delivery driver asks, 'Do I look like I have time for a headache?'
  • At 18: 'The Fast and the Furious' for EBay Australia by CHE Proximity, part of an amusing series in which two postal workers speculate about the contents of EBay packages passing through their facility (here are some other examples from the series).

The complete list, with links to most of the videos, appears below. Kantar also distilled a list of the five habits of highly effective advertisers, to wit:

Be distinctive: Create the ability to be noticed and remembered in a world where there’s a profusion of ads. Your ad is not just competing in its category. It is competing for attention against the world. Stand out from the category as a minimum, and ideally from any other advertising.

Brand intrinsically: Make sure that the attention won by the ad is at the service of the brand. Get your branding cues right. A surprising number of companies forget this basic rule.

Be meaningfully different: To grow market share or defend premium pricing you need to fulfil consumers’ functional, emotional and social needs in the category AND illustrate your uniqueness compared to the competition.

Trigger an emotional response: Making the viewer feel something wins engagement for the ad, bypassing the natural tendency to screen out advertising. It also has positive effects on the brand’s emotional associations.

Talk with your consumer: Successful marketers know they can get ‘too close’ to their creative journey and lose perspective, so they listen to viewer feedback during creative development.

The company's advice is also available in expanded form in a download.

  Brand Country Spot Agency
1 Heineken USA Cheers to all Publicis
2 Bosch Germany Atino C3 Creative Code and Content (Stuttgart )
3 Burger King France Consignes 2 Sécurity - The Retour Buzzman
4 SheaMoisture USA It Comes Naturally BBDO New York and JOY Collective
5 Samsung USA Make their year, with Galaxy Buds Live R/GA
6 Milka France And a lot of Milka* DAVID Madrid
7 Google USA Find your Scene Google Brand Studio
8 TENA UK TENA Silhouette Washable Underwear (I will wear what I want) AMV BBDO, London
9 TD Canada Keeping your business moving forward Leo Burnett
10 Adrenaline Rush Russia More KAPIBARA
11 YouTube Kids USA YouTube Kids Brand Anthem Film Droga5
12 Avocados from Mexico USA Avocados From Mexico Shopping Network* Energy BBDO Chicago
13 Gatorade Chile Gatorade GOAT CAMP TBWA / Chiat de Los Ángeles
14 Toyota Corolla Canada Vente Étiquettes Rouges The Showroom
15 Kozel Slovakia Pimp my goat* Armada
16 Nissan Sentra USA Joy Ride NissanUnited
17 Panadol Actifast Malaysia Delivery Rider Malaysia Grey Group Singapore
18 EBay Australia Australia The Fast and the Furious Che Proximity Australia
19 Siemens Home Appliances Turkey Ankastre MullenLowe Istanbul
20 Hershey's Kisses USA Bells to Blossoms mcgarrybowen
* Not currently available online

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

