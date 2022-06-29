Johnny Walker, Heinz and Tide have the most effective ads in SEA: Kantar

Johnny Walker, Kraft Heinz and P&G's Tide are the grand winners of the Kantar's Digital Creative Awards SEA, which tested 300 digital ads using Kantar's ad testing solutions, Link, Context Lab and Brand Lift Insights.

According to Kantar, the finalists and grand winners told compelling stories resonating with Asians through pandemic lockdowns, built their brands to drive sales and increase long-term brand equity, and employed various tactics to guarantee viewer connection.

Johnny Walker's ad, called 'JW, Love for the street' (click 'Watch on YouTube' to see the ad below) and created by Virtue, was chosen to acknowledge the cultural context in Thailand in its messaging. It also won the Global Kantar Creative Effectiveness Awards. Heinz's ad called 'KV Motion' created by BBH India, was praised for its length, and P&G's Tide ad called '" #FlexYOKCK" and created by FUSE Omnicom Media Group was highlighted for reframing perspectives.