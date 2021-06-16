The truck that charges faster than your toothbrush

Which will charge faster, a 7.5-ton electric truck or an electric razor?

Since Ad Nut asked, you can probably guess that the truck's going to win. But the foregone conclusion doesn't make a new series of social-media ads by UltraSuperNew Tokyo for Mitsubishi Fuso's eCanter any less enjoyable.

The video player below will cycle through three spots: titled Razor, Laptop and Toothbrush:



Andres Aguilar, associate creative director, UltraSuperNew:

The eCanter's charging time is an impressive fact that deserved an over-the-top expression, and, honestly, I can't think of anything more over-the-top than classic fighting games.

Ad Nut likes the classic video-game vibe, the twist that the game here is so boring it has to be sped up, and of course the très-cool truck driver, who remains unflappable while his competitors come unglued. Ad Nut is now picturing Ad Nut wearing a cool black jacket like Mr. Cool's while gliding silently down the road in an eCanter loaded with nearly 9,000 pounds of delicious cashews and walnuts.

The films are out on Fuso Global’s social-media channels starting today: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.