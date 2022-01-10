Marketing News
'The name is the punchline': Gary Vaynerchuk launches a production studio

Eva Nosidam Productions will be led by chief production officer Maya Brewster-Dorian.

VaynerX, Gary Vaynerchuk’s holding company, has launched a production studio called Eva Nosidam Productions, which spells Madison Ave backwards. 

The production studio aims to create ads that “don’t feel like ads,” Vaynerchuk said in a press release Monday (January 10).

“As a modern storytelling and production company, Eva Nosidam Productions will create content that people actually want to watch,” he said. “The name is the punchline—we really do intend to turn the industry on its head by rejecting yesterday’s Madison Avenue approach to advertising and unlocking what’s going on in culture for our clients.”

According to a press release, Eva Nosidam Productions will create mini-documentaries and branded series for social media, as well as music videos, podcasts, augmented and virtual reality productions, live installations and “guerrilla marketing” strategies for clients. The company will be based in Long Island City, New York, with fully equipped stages, equipment and post-production capabilities. 

So far, Eva Nosidam is working with brands including Bojangles, Draft Kings and Kin Insurance on projects ranging from mockumentaries, to music videos to mini-docs. 

The studio will be led by Maya Brewster-Dorian as chief production officer at VaynerX, who will report to Vaynerchuk. The studio will "contract and expand as needed," Brewster-Dorian said in an email, and will have between 30 to 300 employees at any given time. 

“Throughout her career, Maya has been an incredible partner to brands,'' Vaynerchuk said. “She has an incredibly diverse production background with a broad range of disciplines and sees the production world in a very different way.”

Brewster-Dorian previously worked for Saatchi & Saatchi and J. Walter Thomspon, as well as production companies including Anonymous Content, Partizan Entertainment and RadicalMedia. 

She also founded Network Réseau, a content production company for  brands. 

"We have the advantage of being very plugged into culture," she said in an email comment. "We want to use that to create meaningful connections with different kinds of content outside of the typical TV commercial." 

Eva Nosidam is the latest offering within VaynerX, Vaynerchuk’s media and marketing services holding company. In addition to digital agency VaynerMedia and digital publishing group Gallery Media Group, VaynerX launched an NFT-focused agency called VaynerNFT in July. 

Vaynerchuk was not immediately available for additional comment. 

