Have you noticed how the biggest cultural event of the year hasn't even happened yet?

Barbie is finally set to grace our screens later this month, yet we've already spent much of the year in a fan frenzy – bringing out our inner Barbie with the help of an AI selfie generator, poring over pictures of Barbie on the front cover of Vogue (albeit in Margot Robbie form) and now the "World of Barbie" experience brings the iconic doll into the real world. It's a sure sign that the kidult trend is here to stay and, frankly, it's just what we all need right now.

Call it suspended adulthood, kidulthood or plain old fun, people are reconnecting with their youth. The love for this wholesome trend runs deeper than just a fad; it's about embracing the childlike feeling of security and happiness in an uncertain world.

And no wonder. Being an adult can be a real drag. All those conversations about interest rates, inflation and mortgage timebombs.

It's why McDonald's adult Happy Meal toys are selling for six figures, why Lyst crowned Mui Mui ballet flats as "product of the year" and why Wednesday broke viewership records for Netflix, according to The Independent.

The bottom line is we all need a bit of escapism. And brands that can connect with kidults in contemporary and culturally resonate ways will rule the playground.

But how?

Channel your inner child

Put aside your inner critic and channel your inner child.

Play make-believe. Ask dumb questions. Create new realities. It's not about being childish, but seeing the world with a childlike curiosity.

Whether it's MCHF's microscopic handbag "smaller than a grain of salt", Jared Leto wearing a giant cat suit to the Met Gala, or the Coca-Cola x Disneyland Paris collection curated by Highsnobiety, fashion is bringing the magic of kidulthood to the fore. Proving that when you stop clinging to the rules of adulthood, creativity flourishes.

Ditch nostalgia for 'newstaglia'

Adulting is such a grind that, from tie-dye to scrunchies, we've become misty-eyed about hideous things from our wee years.

Nostalgia has a way of taking us back in time, when the world seemed a little simpler and a lot more fun. But it can also be boring, from lacklustre movie reboots to brands harking back to yesteryear.

Nostalgia doesn't have to mean playing it safe. Brands playing it right blend equal parts old and new, paying homage to childhood memories while offering a culturally resonate modern update. Newstalgia, if you will.

Netflix's Wednesday reimagined a teen classic for adult consumption. Mui Mui gave ballet flats a high fashion twist. Burberry partnered with @sylviandrama to launch the Lola bag for the TikTok generation.

Nostalgia is devoid of originality. Newstalgia shifts the brand's perspective, keeping it relevant for the future.

Never stop playing

You should know by now that gaming is not just for teenage boys in their basements. The gaming industry is bigger than movies and music combined. The average gamer is 35 years old. Gaming enables kidults to rediscover the benefits of play after the toys have been put away.

Gaming is the natural environment for kidults because it has no boundaries. You can be whoever you want. Do the impossible. Just like a child's imagination, the creative possibilities are limitless.

From Roblox to Fortnite, gaming platforms are opening up their platforms for brands to create custom experiences. But it's not enough to show up. Brands need to contribute something entertaining to the space.

In the age of the kidult, there's nothing worse than a brand that takes itself too seriously. And yet according to Kantar, our industry is becoming less funny each year (and less effective).

It's time to grow up and start taking kidulting seriously, walking the line between childhood and adulthood, past and present, URL and IRL.

Nicola Davies is head of strategy at independent UK creative agency Exposure