barbie

STB teams up with unlikely mascot in new campaign
Nov 4, 2019
Staff Reporters

STB teams up with unlikely mascot in new campaign

The tourism board has joined forces with Barbie to spotlight local talent.

How Mattel turned 'too perfect, unrelatable' Barbie into a symbol of female empowerment
Oct 31, 2019
Sara Spary

How Mattel turned 'too perfect, unrelatable' Barbie into a symbol of female empowerment

Earlier this decade, parents were shunning Barbie because they didn't see her as a good role model for girls. That has now changed, according to Barbie's brand chief.

Why it's time for toys and toy ads to go gender-neutral in Asia
Nov 2, 2018
Olivia Parker

Why it's time for toys and toy ads to go gender-neutral in Asia

Many children's products are still created and marketed according to narrow gender stereotypes, which experts say leads to a variety of social problems. But efforts to make change in this part of the world are still nascent.

Real men play Barbie with their daughters
Jan 24, 2017
Ad Nut

Real men play Barbie with their daughters

'Dads who play Barbie', for Mattel by BBDO San Francisco.

'Experiment' attempts to demonstrate the power of Barbie
Nov 1, 2016
Matthew Miller

'Experiment' attempts to demonstrate the power of Barbie

Online work for Mattel by BBDO Hong Kong will run across Asia.

Miniature Barbies invade China, starting at McDonald's
May 19, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Miniature Barbies invade China, starting at McDonald's

SHANGHAI - Mattel has thrown Barbie-themed parties in more than 500 McDonald’s restaurants across China—turning seven of those into full-fledged Barbie fantasy worlds—in order to showcase its Mini-Barbie product line, designed specially for the Chinese market.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia