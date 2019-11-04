barbie
STB teams up with unlikely mascot in new campaign
The tourism board has joined forces with Barbie to spotlight local talent.
How Mattel turned 'too perfect, unrelatable' Barbie into a symbol of female empowerment
Earlier this decade, parents were shunning Barbie because they didn't see her as a good role model for girls. That has now changed, according to Barbie's brand chief.
Why it's time for toys and toy ads to go gender-neutral in Asia
Many children's products are still created and marketed according to narrow gender stereotypes, which experts say leads to a variety of social problems. But efforts to make change in this part of the world are still nascent.
Real men play Barbie with their daughters
'Dads who play Barbie', for Mattel by BBDO San Francisco.
'Experiment' attempts to demonstrate the power of Barbie
Online work for Mattel by BBDO Hong Kong will run across Asia.
Miniature Barbies invade China, starting at McDonald's
SHANGHAI - Mattel has thrown Barbie-themed parties in more than 500 McDonald’s restaurants across China—turning seven of those into full-fledged Barbie fantasy worlds—in order to showcase its Mini-Barbie product line, designed specially for the Chinese market.
