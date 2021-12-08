The Hoffman Agency launches media relations consultancy

The Hoffman Agency has launched PR+, a consulting service to bridge the gap between B2B tech brands and journalists. The service is aimed at creating a better value exchange between the two sides based on mutual understanding and alignment of expectations. PR+ forms part of the agency’s integrated marketing communications offering debuted in June this year.

The agency has observed that there has been a loss of focus on media relations as B2B brands rush to adopt new services beyond PR. Client challenges include an inability to clearly articulate what they do; jargon-heavy communications regardless of audience; an overload of product announcements and messages; a tendency to talk about product and brand out of context; and unrealistic coverage expectations.

Caroline Hsu, APAC managing director of The Hoffman Agency, said that improved media relations for B2B clients can ultimately lead to international expansion and investment.

“Addressing the gap between brands and media is key to achieving this, and it means putting content at the centre and ensuring stories are grounded in the real world, with genuine value for journalists and their audiences,” she said.

PR+ counsel will include workshops to audit client assets and identify ‘nuggets’ relevant to current business affairs; story and story bank development; the creation of content that eliminates jargon; and media intelligence including C-suite spokesperson training, guidance on achieving coverage in top-tier media, and on running international media programmes.

The regional PR+ media hub will lead media relations and editorial support in collaboration with local market media consultants in each market in the network including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea and Indonesia.