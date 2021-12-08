PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

The Hoffman Agency launches media relations consultancy

The agency goes ‘back to basics’ as it emphasises the importance of B2B brands connecting with the media.

Caroline Hsu
Caroline Hsu

The Hoffman Agency has launched PR+, a consulting service to bridge the gap between B2B tech brands and journalists. The service is aimed at creating a better value exchange between the two sides based on mutual understanding and alignment of expectations. PR+ forms part of the agency’s integrated marketing communications offering debuted in June this year.

The agency has observed that there has been a loss of focus on media relations as B2B brands rush to adopt new services beyond PR. Client challenges include an inability to clearly articulate what they do; jargon-heavy communications regardless of audience; an overload of product announcements and messages; a tendency to talk about product and brand out of context; and unrealistic coverage expectations.

Caroline Hsu, APAC managing director of The Hoffman Agency, said that improved media relations for B2B clients can ultimately lead to international expansion and investment.

“Addressing the gap between brands and media is key to achieving this, and it means putting content at the centre and ensuring stories are grounded in the real world, with genuine value for journalists and their audiences,” she said.

PR+ counsel will include workshops to audit client assets and identify ‘nuggets’ relevant to current business affairs; story and story bank development; the creation of content that eliminates jargon; and media intelligence including C-suite spokesperson training, guidance on achieving coverage in top-tier media, and on running international media programmes.

The regional PR+ media hub will lead media relations and editorial support in collaboration with local market media consultants in each market in the network including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea and Indonesia.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

1 Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

2 Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

3 Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

4 Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

5 Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

6 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine in Greater China AOY awards

7 Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine in Greater China AOY awards

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia

8 Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2021

9 All the winners of Agency of the Year 2021

Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

10 Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

Related Articles

Is B2B marketing in need of an urgent re-invention?
Marketing
Jul 16, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Is B2B marketing in need of an urgent re-invention?

40 Under 40 2021: Nicolas Chan, The Hoffman Agency
PR
Nov 10, 2021
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Nicolas Chan, The Hoffman Agency

LinkedIn to B2B marketers: It's time to build your brand
Digital
Jul 29, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

LinkedIn to B2B marketers: It's time to build your ...

How to combine B2B’s rational skills with B2C's creativity to target decision makers
Opinions
Jul 16, 2021
Jerone Larson

How to combine B2B’s rational skills with B2C's ...

Just Published

Why a focus on 'personal purpose' can help fight 'The Great Resignation'
Advertising
3 hours ago
Stephanie Matthews

Why a focus on 'personal purpose' can help fight ...

It’s time to put purpose at the heart of employee retention strategies, activist and Creative Equals director writes.

TBWA Asia goes deep into the metaverse with Altava Group win
Digital
3 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

TBWA Asia goes deep into the metaverse with Altava ...

New global startup client connects luxury fashion to a metaverse marketplace involving, avatars, apps and NFTs, but also a bigger vision to continually challenge the agency.

APAC New Business League: October 2021 report
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: October 2021 report

Havas, Wavemaker, Digitas, OMD, Publicis, PHD, McCann and Spark Foundry are among the agencies shifting positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

Major media agencies reach united stance over audits
Advertising
10 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Major media agencies reach united stance over audits

Agency association publishes guidelines for clients auditing media spend, though admits lack of consensus with auditors.