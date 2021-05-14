Thai mom-and-pop shops get a free geo-targeted boost

This is great, full stop.

Milk producer Dutchmill Group, along with Wunderman Thompson, has created free ads for more than 200 tiny, pandemic-hit small shops around Thailand. Distributed using geo-targeting within a 1-km cricle around each shop, the hyperlocal ads are driving, in some cases, a 60% increase in sales, according to the companies.

The campaign started in January with a recruitment drive asking shop owners to submit video clips. The original plan was to sponsor 40 shops, but a strong response soon drove that to more than 200. Recruitment ended in early March, and the resulting ads will continue to run until the end of 2021.

The 15-second spots are pure delight. Each shop operator promotes a Dutchmill product and a local-favourite item, and Ad Nut only wishes the agency had distributed more examples to enjoy.



The video below—full of its own fun touches—kicked off the effort and helped attract recruits. The campaign also includes other materials promoting the shops, such as out-of-home product posters and packaging.

Raviwan Mahakachaporn, marketing director of Dutchmill Group Thailand:

Because each mom-and-pop shop has unique local snacks that reflect their province, such as Thai Cake from Supanburi, Thai Mung Bean Custard from Petchburi, Curry Puff from Saraburi, Bamboo Roasted Rice from Nongmon, and Thai cotton candy from Ayuddhaya, we want to make ads for them, selling their snacks with our milk for customers to enjoy. We’re not only helping them out but creating new opportunities for both Duchmill Group and mom-and-pop shops.

Thasorn Boonyanate, ECD of Wunderman Thompson Thailand:

Mom-and-Pop shops have been an integral part of Thai people’s lives for over 200 years. We’re always addressing the shop owners affectionately as 'Hey Uncle, Auntie' or 'Hey Sister, Brother'. They are more than just a shop to us, but are instead like a relative or a friend. This campaign was a bold move of Dutchmill who was brave enough to stand beside mom-and-pop shops in time of trouble.

This has made Ad Nut's week, and Ad Nut is so glad to have recovered from yesterday's...incident...in order to be here for it.

Huge congrats to everyone involved for such a practical, high-value idea. It works for the brand. It works for the shops. It shows how much the brand values its retail network. It celebrates the everyday people who are the backbone of any economy. And it reflects well on the agency for crafting such a great concept, which perfectly blends business and human concerns. In a world full of avarice and an industry infamous for empty gestures, this is a shining example of what happens when you let actual concern for other beings guide your work. Ad Nut might cry.

This will for sure be on our list of the year's best campaigns.

CREDITS

Wunderman Thompson, Thailand

Chief Creative Officer : João Braga, Park Wannasiri

Managing Director : Parattajariya Jalayanateja

Executive Creative Director : Thasorn Boonyanate

Creative Group Head : Rook Floro

Copywriter : Supalerk Silarangsri, Supanat Wachiralappaitoon

Art Director : Smach Chotitat, Panupong Putong

Producer : Jiraporn Channawach, Jiroj Mechoojit

Account Team : Nuttawut Boonpan, Aphesa Iamsakulpanit, Tanyakorn Pratanporn, Pornchanok Rattanasachol, Jitaree Chotivithayaporn, Napasorn Sriburanasorn



Production House - B1 Films

Director : Duangtawan Sirikoon

Director of Photography : Pithai Smithsuth

Editor : Sarawut Kaweethammawon

Producer : Teeruth Satikul

Colorist : Phiradon Witcharonasorn