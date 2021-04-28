Marketing PR News
Betsy Kim
23 hours ago

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaffirms no PR position

CEO believes the products speak for themselves.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaffirms no PR position

Saying he “doesn’t believe in manipulating public opinion” in an Eletrek article, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reaffirmed he’s not going to recreate the company’s PR department.

The electric motor vehicle company eliminated its PR team in October 2020. This included Tesla's global communications director Keely Sulprizio moving to Impossible Foods as comms director, and senior global communications manager Danielle Meister leaving to join WhatsApp.

But now with Tesla valued at more than US$600 billion and Q1 2021 having its record high quarterly profit at $438 million, some backers and supporters of the company are saying it’s time to staff up with PR experts.

When asked by a Twitter user if Tesla would consider hiring a PR person on Tuesday (April 27), Musk tweeted, “Other companies spend money on advertising & manipulating public opinion, Tesla focuses on the product. I trust the people.”

Although popular, the company is not immune to negative press. Multiple reputable news outlets including The Wall Street JournalThe New York Times and CBS News reported that much of Tesla’s profits came from bitcoin and selling emission credits. 

Musk has responded to media reports on his Twitter account, where he has 52.2 million followers. And the company seems to easily dominate headlines without having PR agents issuing press releases and contacting journalists.

Yet with the recent Tesla Model S autopilot car crash killing two people in Texas, confusion has arisen. Public relations would have a role not only with potential liability issues for Tesla but also in providing consistent accurate information to both the media and the public.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

1 More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

2 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

3 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

5 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

6 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

7 P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

8 No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

9 These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

10 Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

Related Articles

Lessons from Tesla, Apple and yoga (yes, yoga) in making sustainability cool
Advertising
Feb 26, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Lessons from Tesla, Apple and yoga (yes, yoga) in ...

How Elon Musk built global brands with zero marketing
Analysis
May 15, 2017
Laura Ng

How Elon Musk built global brands with zero marketing

Elon Musk: Hong Kong a 'beacon' city for electric vehicles
Marketing
Jan 26, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Elon Musk: Hong Kong a 'beacon' city for electric ...

Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
Marketing
Aug 24, 2020
Matthew Miller

Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on

Just Published

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash
Advertising
24 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ...

Agency giant claimed Sorrell was responsible for “disclosure of confidential information” to the media.

NTUC FairPrice pivots its messaging toward ‘realistic optimism’
Advertising
18 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

NTUC FairPrice pivots its messaging toward ...

New ‘Lift Up Everyday’ campaign from Iris celebrates small positive self-improvements in trying times, as Singapore's top local brand targets both budget-minded and aspirational shoppers.

Higher ad rates, uptake boost Facebook Q1 numbers
Advertising
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Higher ad rates, uptake boost Facebook Q1 numbers

Revenue rose by 48% and income by 94%, even as regulatory and technology headwinds, including the launch of Apple's iOS 14, could hobble the social network's ad-led growth.

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge APAC
Digital
18 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge ...

Japanese-based funds manager selects IPG’s digital experience agency as its Tokyo office brings in a new creative director.