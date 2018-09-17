tesla

Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
3 days ago
Matthew Miller

Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on

Brand experience, pricing control and access to personal data are some of the issues on the line as the carmaker refuses to honour a discount the Chinese ecommerce platform offered unilaterally.

It’s official: China’s luxury market is exploding
Sep 17, 2018
Jessica Rapp

It’s official: China’s luxury market is exploding

China’s luxury Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 4.1% jump over the last year.

How Elon Musk built global brands with zero marketing
May 15, 2017
Laura Ng

How Elon Musk built global brands with zero marketing

No agenda, no frills, no beating around the bush.

Elon Musk: Hong Kong a 'beacon' city for electric vehicles
Jan 26, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Elon Musk: Hong Kong a 'beacon' city for electric vehicles

HONG KONG - While Elon Musk's appearance in Hong Kong yesterday yielded no new multi-million-dollar projects, the famous billionaire inventor and entrepreneur, appearing in his capacity as Tesla Motors CEO, lauded Hong Kong's supportive policies and announced a new Tesla store in Macau and a possible production factory in China.

