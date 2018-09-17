tesla
Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
Brand experience, pricing control and access to personal data are some of the issues on the line as the carmaker refuses to honour a discount the Chinese ecommerce platform offered unilaterally.
It’s official: China’s luxury market is exploding
China’s luxury Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 4.1% jump over the last year.
How Elon Musk built global brands with zero marketing
No agenda, no frills, no beating around the bush.
Elon Musk: Hong Kong a 'beacon' city for electric vehicles
HONG KONG - While Elon Musk's appearance in Hong Kong yesterday yielded no new multi-million-dollar projects, the famous billionaire inventor and entrepreneur, appearing in his capacity as Tesla Motors CEO, lauded Hong Kong's supportive policies and announced a new Tesla store in Macau and a possible production factory in China.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins