‘Advertising is awesome and everyone should do it’: Tesla's Elon Musk U-turns

Tesla chief and Twitter owner Elon Musk has made a three-point turn and decided that advertising is, possibly, "awesome, and everyone should do it", adding that his electric car business will "try a little advertising and see how it goes".

Speaking at a live-stream yesterday of Tesla's annual shareholder meeting, Musk claimed it was ironic that Twitter, the platform he acquired in October for about $43bn, was "highly dependent on advertising" revenues.

"So here I am, [having] never used advertising before and now I have a company that's highly dependent on advertising," he said onstage in response to an investor question.

"I believe in taking suggestions," he continued. "So we'll try a little advertising and see how it goes."

The boss of Tesla, which has been cutting prices due to global economic pressures and growing competition in the electric vehicle market, has famously decried advertising in the past, going so far as to tweet that he "hates" it.

But his apparent change in stance drew big cheers from the audience, many of whom stood up to applaud. "I wasn't expecting that level of enthusiasm," Musk said, adding wryly: "If I read between the lines, it sounds like our shareholders, subtle as it is, I'll say we'll probably do some advertising."

Musk noted that there were "amazing features and functionality about Teslas that people don't know about", adding that while there were "a lot of people that follow the Tesla account and my account on Twitter, to some degree it is preaching to the choir and the choir is already convinced".