TBWA transforms its 'pirate' ship during the voyage

While all of the large holding group-owned creative agencies have been striving for years to grow beyond their traditional core functions—or merge with stablemates in hopes of catching up with the times—TBWA makes one of the most compelling cases that it is transforming—and it has receipts.

In its second full year under Sean Donovan's leadership, did the agency improve in terms of DEI, business growth and creative output?

How did we grade TBWA? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores and a detailed analysis of the network's business performance; innovation; DEI and sustainability efforts; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.